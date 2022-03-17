ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Missing: Local advocate Elise Malary from Evanston last seen on March 9

By Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoLs7_0efqEIwu00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A family is searching for a missing woman last seen in Evanston.

Elise Malary, 31, sent a text to her sister Fabiana on March 9 around 9 a.m.

Fabiana Malary told CBS 2 her sister Elise pays monthly bills and regularly checks in with receipts. This month she did not initially hear from her sister and then received a text saying "I am going to pay it sis."

That was the last known contact.

Evanston police confirmed there is an active investigation into Elise's disappearance.

"I have been calling her phone and I have not been able to get in contact with her," Fabiana said. "It has been very scary."

Fabiana said when maintenance workers went to Elise's apartment, they found the front and back doors unlocked. Elise's blue 2008 Honda Accord is also missing.

"Elise does not play around with her safety, she would never leave her apartment open," Fabiana said. "I was alarmed by that."

She said her sister has never been missing and said it is "very unlike her."

According to her family, Elise is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Friends of Elise have taken to social media to spread awareness. Elise has been described as an "advocate" who has dedicated her life to  "lifting up" the local LGBTQ+ community.

Chicago Therapy Collective, a nonprofit in Andersonville, released the following statement:

"Elise- we love you dearly and just as you work tirelessly as a fierce advocate, board member, and friend, your community is here rallying around you, too."

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) posted on Facebook, calling Elise a "40th Ward neighbor" and "a good friend." He said, "We all want to see her back and safe at home."

Vasquez said on Saturday, a group will meet at 5228 N. Clark Avenue to pass out flyers.

Angelina Nordstrom told CBS 2 Elise is her best friend and she is a "pillar of strength."

"I love her limitlessly; the community loves her; her sister loves her. Elise is worth every bit of the efforts that we are all extending in order to ensure her safe return home," Nordstrom said. "She's more than a community member; she's a sister, a best friend, a daughter and a pillar in the community that we don't want to lose. If nothing else best describes her, I can describe Elise in three words: resolute, stalwart, and angelic."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

6 shot, one killed in weekend gun violence across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and at least six others have been injured in weekend gun violence acrss Chicago. At least two of those shot are minors, and one was just 1 year old. The girl suffered a graze wound to the head. while sitting in the back set of a vehile in the 5500 block of West Rightwood around 6:30 p.m. Friday.She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. In another incident a rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park, according to police.Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street.The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2's Marissa Parra To Join Dancing With The Chicago Celebrities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Big Dance is just once week away -- and we're not talking basketball. Its time for Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities hosted by Arthur Murray Chicago. This will be their "sweet 16" celebration. All proceeds go towards fighting breast cancer. The founder of the event was inspired by her mom, a two-time survivor. She wants to see other people get what they need to beat breast cancer, too. "We donate based on how muh money we get each year," said Jill DeMarlo. "We take into account Northwester, U of C, City of Hope, Silver Lining. We're looking at prevention, navigation and clinical trials that need help." Donations can be made to the CBS 2 campaign here. Every dollar counts. Buy tickets here.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person found dead in Lawndale fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was found dead in a fire in Lawndale Friday evening. The fire broke out in the graystone two-flat at 1527 S. Homan Ave. The Fire Department confirmed one person died in the fire, but could not immediately provide further details. This was the second deadly fire in Chicago within a matter of hours. Around 3 p.m., a fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. in West Pullman, and Clarence and Clementine Johnson were found inside the house. Both were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition. Mr. Johnson was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, where he died. Mrs. Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was still fighting for her life late Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Evanston activist Elise Malary's car found, but she remains missing

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The car belonging to a missing Evanston activist has been found in a municipal parking lot. Police late Tuesday were checking nearby cameras to see who drove the Elise Malary's car to the parking lot. Her family received word that her 2008 Honda Accord was left there. But it is going on seven days, and no one has seen or heard from Malary herself. Her family is trying to stay optimistic, but with each day, they worry more. Elise Malary has been missing since Wednesday, March 9, and uncertainty hangs around her disappearance. Her younger sister,...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: Unmetered Chicago homes may also have dangerous lead in water; replacement is dragging

CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting Hosed, the CBS 2 Investigators' three-year exposé on Chicago's broken water billing system, has proven to be double-pronged. That is because hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans with unmetered accounts pay inflated bills – and you can't get a meter for a fair bill until you get a non-lead service line. But the City still has 387,096 lead lines feeding homes potentially dangerous water – and as we uncovered, has done little to replace them. Achieving a fair bill, therefore, has become almost impossible – it would be like playing basketball one-on-two. Imagine Dan Wasserman taking on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announces $1 million gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is holding a second gas giveaway and and this time it's worth $1 million.  On Thursday, Wilson donated $200,000 in gas at select locations, causing huge traffic backups at 10 gas stations across the city. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily. The second giveaway will take place on March 24 starting at 7 a.m.  Each vehicle will get $50 in gas.  The following gas stations will be participating until the $1 million is exhausted: •...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Vasquez
CBS Chicago

Church Provides Free Gas For Grand Crossing Community As Prices Soar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gas prices continue to soar, but Saturday brought temporary relief for some Chicago drivers as a local church provided free gas to 200 cars in the community in Grand Crossing. And there are more giveaways to come. After a successful giveaway Thursday, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson plans to donate $1 million in free gas next week all across the metro. But Saturday, New Life Covenant Church wanted to help the Grand Crossing neighborhood. "I didn't think I was going to make it, and I needed it," said one driver. "Gas prices are skyrocketing, and we need this, especially in our...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot meets with NYC Mayor Adams in search of solutions to crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overall crime in Chicago is up 34 percent so far this year – in particular with motor vehicle thefts, an issue we've been covering for months, up 44 percent. Robberies - another crime we've been monitoring – are up 10 percent. On Friday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a search for solutions. Mayor Adams was inaugurated on New Year's Day. He is a former Brooklyn Borough president, New York State senator, and New York City police officer. Friday marked his first visit to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves bust through security shutters to burglarize stores in Tri-Taylor, Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves was caught on camera stealing armfuls of clothing and shoes from a business on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, retail theft in Chicago has left many business owners are now very frustrated. The owner of the Flee Club consignment store at 2221 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor is especially unhappy, as he has now been hit four times. In the latest burglary, the thieves were not satisfied just targeting the main sales area upstairs. They went to the basement and stole shoes in boxes from racks. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot in South Loop carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in a carjacking in the South Loop Friday night. Police said at 8:55 p.m., a man was sitting in his car waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street, near Michigan Avenue, when five men came up to him. All five of the men had guns, police said. One of the men ordered the victim to get out of his car, but he refused, police said. That attacker then shot the victim once in the thigh and dragged him out of the car. The five perpetrators jumped into the victim's white Jaguar and drove off, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Area Three detectives are investigating. No one was in custody Friday night. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs 2#Honda#Lgbtq Community
CBS Chicago

Chicago mobile surveillance camera shot out on city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Albany Park intersection of Drake Avenue and Ainslie Street is plagued by shootings, and it recently got a new city surveillance camera. But just a few days later now, that security camera is gone. Someone shot it.  As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Thursday, a resident sent an image of the camera. It shows the city surveillance camera and a text which read: "New cameras on our corner."  The resident was excited. But just a few days later, that excitement went away -  and so did the camera. Security video from a nearby apartment...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1-year-old girl grazed in head in Belmont Cragin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 1-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting in Belmont Cragin Friday evening. The girl was in the back of a car in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, at Linder Avenue, when someone in a white sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck her, police said. The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody late Friday. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves break into Kimbark Beverage Shoppe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Smash and grab thieves targeted a Hyde Park liquor store early Friday morning.When police officers arrived at Kimbark Beverage Shoppe at 53rd and Woodlawn around 3:50 a.m., they found the glass front door shattered. Police said the thieves got away with an unknown amount of merchandise and money.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare driver in critical condition following shooting in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park Saturday morning, according to police. Around 4:40 a.m., the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Rush medical students learn their place of residency during Match Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – COVID helped highlight a doctor shortage in the U.S. one that could become critical in the next decade or more. Across the country at 11 P.M. central time, thousands of future physicians took part in a stressful ritual known as "Match Day."Where would they spend the next years for their residency? CBS 2's Tim McNicholas takes us to this nail-biter of a tradition."So here we are, it's match day," said Dr. Beth Baker. This is a room filled with two things."Join me everybody in toasting the class of 2022." Anticipation…"There's a lotta cameras. This is really like the NFL draft."And...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Norwood Park woman's sitting room in ruins after car smashes into house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The front of a house in Norwood Park had been left wrecked and unstable Friday night, a night after a driver lost control and slammed into the home. But it doesn't end there. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the homeowner, Cheryl Kelly, who has been living in the house near Harlem and Talcott avenues for 23 years. In the wee hours Friday morning, Kelly's former sitting room – the place where she used to play piano by the window – was left in ruins when the car crashed into her home. "Brand new gutters," Kelly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business burglaries in parts of the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of burglaries that occurred Friday morning in the West Rogers Park, Edgewater, Tri-Taylor, and South Loop neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the offenders forced their way into the business before taking money, lottery tickets, athletic apparel, and shoes before fleeing each location in a dark-colored SUV. Incident times and locations: 2100 block of West Devon Ave on March 18, 2022, at 1:08 a.m.2700 block of West Touhy Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:23 a.m.1900 block of West Peterson Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:34 a.m.1300 block of West Hollywood Ave on March...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman of about 70 killed in apparent hit-and-run in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Belmont Central community Thursday night. At 8:07 p.m., police were called to the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue and found a woman of about 70 lying unresponsive on the street. The woman appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene, police said. She suffered head and body trauma and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy