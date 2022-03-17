Missing: Local advocate Elise Malary from Evanston last seen on March 9

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A family is searching for a missing woman last seen in Evanston.

Elise Malary, 31, sent a text to her sister Fabiana on March 9 around 9 a.m.

Fabiana Malary told CBS 2 her sister Elise pays monthly bills and regularly checks in with receipts. This month she did not initially hear from her sister and then received a text saying "I am going to pay it sis."

That was the last known contact.

Evanston police confirmed there is an active investigation into Elise's disappearance.

"I have been calling her phone and I have not been able to get in contact with her," Fabiana said. "It has been very scary."

Fabiana said when maintenance workers went to Elise's apartment, they found the front and back doors unlocked. Elise's blue 2008 Honda Accord is also missing.

"Elise does not play around with her safety, she would never leave her apartment open," Fabiana said. "I was alarmed by that."

She said her sister has never been missing and said it is "very unlike her."

According to her family, Elise is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Friends of Elise have taken to social media to spread awareness. Elise has been described as an "advocate" who has dedicated her life to "lifting up" the local LGBTQ+ community.

Chicago Therapy Collective, a nonprofit in Andersonville, released the following statement:

"Elise- we love you dearly and just as you work tirelessly as a fierce advocate, board member, and friend, your community is here rallying around you, too."

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) posted on Facebook, calling Elise a "40th Ward neighbor" and "a good friend." He said, "We all want to see her back and safe at home."

Vasquez said on Saturday, a group will meet at 5228 N. Clark Avenue to pass out flyers.

Angelina Nordstrom told CBS 2 Elise is her best friend and she is a "pillar of strength."

"I love her limitlessly; the community loves her; her sister loves her. Elise is worth every bit of the efforts that we are all extending in order to ensure her safe return home," Nordstrom said. "She's more than a community member; she's a sister, a best friend, a daughter and a pillar in the community that we don't want to lose. If nothing else best describes her, I can describe Elise in three words: resolute, stalwart, and angelic."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.