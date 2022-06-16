Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Everything we know about the new season so far

2023 is set to be a huge year for anime. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be on our screens alongside the likes of Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan. It's fair to say, too, that Yuji and company more than deserve to be in that bracket after a stellar debut season.

After the success of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, which took us into prequel territory, we're going back to the present day with the show's second season. Below, we run the rule over the next installment to tide you over until next year.

We've also taken a look at the source material to speculate about what might come next. And that's just the start – for all that and more, read on to find out everything we know so far about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. For more from the medium, you can even check out our curated list of the 15 best anime series you should be watching right now.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will air in 2023

(Image credit: MAPPA)

As confirmed during an event in Japan (H/T Crunchyroll ), Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will release in 2023. It could debut during one of anime’s three major release windows: Winter 2023 (starting January 2023), Spring 2023 (starting April 2023), or Fall 2023 (starting October 2023).

If we had to put money on it, we’d say a Fall 2023 release is most likely. Not only did the original season debut in the Fall window, but animation studio MAPPA has also spent time working on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Attack on Titan, and the upcoming Chainsaw Man. That’s a busy schedule for any studio – and October 2023 onwards would give them enough time to deliver a second season that matches their absurdly high standards.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 story: what chapters could it adapt?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season ended with the conclusion of the Death Painting Arc, which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga. If the anime continues to adapt the manga in release order, then next up is the Gojo’s Past Arc, which covers chapters 65-79 in the manga.

That revolves around – you guessed it – Gojo’s past, specifically a mission involving Gojo and Geto escorting a Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen.

If that’s the case, the second season might be a patchwork of flashbacks to Gojo’s past, as well as setting up a major next arc: the Shibuya Incident (chapters 79-136). We’re not heading into spoiler territory here, don’t worry, but the Shibuya Incident Arc all revolves around a plan to seal away Goto, spearheaded by Gojo and his new cursed alliance.

That has more than enough material to last for a 25-episode second season and seems the most likely scenario. The first season’s ending may also indicate that’s the case.

Having defeated the Cursed Wombs Eso and Kechizu, Yuji and Nobara join back up with Megumi. However, Sukuna – using a mouth in Yuji’s hand, because anime – eats the finger and moves him one step closer to regaining his power.

Expect the new season to do with that encroaching evil, as well as that of the third Cursed Womb triplet, Choso, allying himself with series villains Geto and Mahito.

There’s also the small matter of a mole in Jujutsu High, with teacher Utahime very much on the hunt for the duplicitous sorcerer. That will also form a large part of the next season.

In a final season 2 setup, Yuji, Megumi, Nobara (as well as Maki and Panda) are recommended for a promotion to Grade 1 Sorcerers – and Gojo invites them to take part in a new mission…

Do I need to watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie before season 2?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

We’d certainly recommend it, but – due to the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie being a prequel to the main series – it’s not essential.

The movie centers on swordsman Yuta Okkotsu, who will – mild spoilers – play a more prominent role in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as it wears on. He’s also one of the most popular characters from the manga series, so you should really go and see what all the fuss is about.

There's also a post-credits scene which sets up future events in the anime. It revolves around Yuta heading back to Japan and into the fold of the main series, though it's not yet known if he'll turn up in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

In completionist terms, it’s also worth seeking out – it fleshes out the world and the curse-heavy concept of the universe, all while making for a compelling story in its own right. It can likely be skipped if you’re pressed for time, but we really suggest you seek it out.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen before season 2?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

If you need to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen before season 2 then all 24 episodes of the first season are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. Expect to be able to stream Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Demon Slayer season 3 , and other hit anime exclusively on the streaming service too – all thanks to the recent merger with Funimation.

