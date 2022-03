Trucker protesters against COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions met Tuesday with a pair of Republican lawmakers for two hours on Capitol Hill. Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas spoke with a small group of protesters from "The People's Convoy," who said they won't end their now three-day long circuit along the D.C. beltway -- traveling around 55-60 miles per hour along the often congested corridors of Maryland and Virginia -- until they sit down with other members of Congress and their demands for the rollbacks of a national state of emergency and vaccine mandates are met.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO