ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 years in NFL, Super Bowl championship

ABC7
ABC7
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Q0L0_0efoVPYW00

After 16 seasons in the NFL, including 11 with Cincinnati and five with the Los Angeles Rams, veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth is calling time on his football career, he announced Tuesday.

Whitworth is retiring after arguably the most fulfilling season of his career. The veteran standout became the oldest player in NFL history to start a game as left tackle at 40 years old, he was named the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year and became a first-time Super Bowl champion.

Whitworth had previously told reporters he would take several weeks to weigh his options following the Rams' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, and as expected, he made his final decision a day before the start of the new league year on March 16.

He discussed his retirement, and reflected on his career and relationship with his teammates, at a press conference just hours after it was announced.

"I think winning is important, I think culture is important. But I think the most important thing that I would hope (that the) guys remember me for would be that they believe in themselves and that I believe in them and that nothing, absolutely nothing, is not attainable if they chase it and they want it and they believe in it enough," he said, audibly emotional.

Retirement wasn't an easy decision for "Big Whit." After winning your first Super Bowl, there's always the allure of winning a second. That's something the greatest hockey player of all time talked to the offensive tackle about.

"I'll never forget after we won the game, 'The Great One' Wayne Gretzky called me, cause I live out here near him in Sherwood (California)," Whitworth explained to Sports Illustrated. "He was like, 'Hey Whit, there's only one thing better than winning one, and that's winning two.' And I said, 'You know what, I can't argue with you.' It's gonna be tough. One way or another it's gonna be a tough decision."

Whitworth won three Louisiana Class 5A State Championships with West Monroe High School in 1997, 1998, and 2000 before graduating in 2001. In 2003, Whitworth won a BCS national title while playing for LSU in a Sugar Bowl win over OU.

His 52 career college starts from 2002-2005 rank second in NCAA Division I history behind Oklahoma's Derrick Strait, who logged 53 career starts from 2000-2003.

Whitworth joined the NFL as part of the 2006 NFL Draft, being selected in the second round, 55th overall by the Bengals. He signed with the Rams as a free agent in March 2017.

This season, Whitworth allowed five sacks, two quarterback hits and 16 pressures in 926 snaps. His pass-blocking grade of 90.7 (via Pro Football Focus) was his highest since the 2016 season, his final year with the Bengals.

Whitworth's retirement opens up a big hole on the offensive line, which the Rams moved to fill quickly by signing Joe Noteboom to a 3-year-deal worth up to $47.5 million. But while Noteboom fills Whitworth's position on the field, it'll be a while before the NFL sees another player come along with the personality, heart and talent of "Big Whit."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy