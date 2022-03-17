Arsenal news LIVE: Tielemans latest, Kessie AGREES deal, PSG consider Mikel Arteta – updates

ARSENAL are looking at making a transfer move for Youri Tielemans along with Manchester United, according to reports.

Long-term transfer target Franck Kessie has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Barcelona in the summer.

It was hoped that the midfield machine could slot in the middle next to Thomas Partey, but them dreams seem to be over.

Meanwhile, PSG are considering swooping Mikel Arteta from the Emirates should Mauricio Pochettino be exiled from Paris.

Four Gunners involved for England

Four Arsenal players have been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is rewarded for his impressive recent form with a place in the 25, while Ben White is called up to bolster the defence.

Elsewhere, exciting attacking talents Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are included as forwards.

GOALKEEPERS

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Conor Coady (Wolves)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Harry Maguire (Man Utd)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

John Stones (Man City)

Ben White (Arsenal)

MIDFIELDERS

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

FORWARDS

Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Jack Grealish (Man City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Next five fixtures for Gunners

Arsenal's run of five successive Premier League wins was brought to an end by Liverpool at the Emirates last night, but it won't be long before Mikel Arteta's men get the opportunity to go again.

The Gunners visit Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime, and then have three further away games after the international break at Crystal Palace, Southampton and Chelsea.

The one home match in the next five games for the Londoners is when Brighton visit on April 9.

Merson slams 'lazy' Ramsdale gaffe

Arsenal legend Paul Merson put the boot into Aaron Ramsdale last night after the goalkeeper's error allowed Diogo Jota to break the deadlock in a tightly-fought contest with Liverpool.

Jota opened the scoring nine minutes into the second half when his shot squirmed past Ramsdale at his near post, and Roberto Firmino added a second shortly afterwards.

Speaking at full time as a pundit for Sky Sports, Merson couldn't hide his frustration. “It is poor defending all round and it’s poor goalkeeping," he said.

"The goalkeeper gets lazy, he thinks it is going to be a cross. You should never, ever get beaten at your near post.”

Ramsdale has been in exceptional form for Arsenal since joining them from Sheffield United, and, at the weekend, earned the praise of Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers for his heroics against the Foxes.

Arteta's swipe at Premier League

Mikel Arteta watched on as his Arsenal side's winning run finally came to an end last night, and then hit out at the Premier League over their latest fixture scheduling.

The Gunners are back in action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to Aston Villa, giving the Spanish coach just 62 from the end of the Liverpool match to prepare.

In his post-match press conference, Arteta aimed a sarcastic swipe at the league, suggesting that the schedule could cost his side a place in the top four. He said: "Thank you so much to the Premier League.

"They’ve done it again for when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United so if they want to give them any advantage I say thank you so much for doing that.

"On Saturday the players will be there with energy, but thank you so much to the Premier League for putting the fixtures like this. It's very, very helpful.

"It’s not fair what they’ve done. It’s always BT, it’s Sky, it’s this, it’s that, but the one that is affected is Arsenal, and the only thing I care about is Arsenal."

The Gunners have one of the smallest squads among those challenging at the top end of the table, although they have not had any European football to contend with and didn't play a game for 18 days between January and February.

Sights still set on Aouar

Arsenal are preparing to return to the negotiation table in an attempt to persuade Lyon to part with midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners failed with bids to sign the 23-year-old midfielder last summer, but haven't given up hope of landing their long-term target.

The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his deal with the Ligue 1 outfit, and is understood to favour a move to the Premier League.

Italian media report that Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in the player's signature, but it's north London that is thought to be Aouar's preferred destination.

Tomiyasu still absent for Gunners

Arsenal will once again be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for Saturday's Premier League match with Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta gave little away when he spoke to the press about the player's condition on Tuesday, but revealed a 'need to be careful' with how they pushed his rehabilitation.

The right-back hasn't featured since facing Liverpool in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final back in January due to an injured calf.

The 23-year-old did recover to make the bench against Brentford, only to pick up another calf injury in training - this time on his other leg.

Tomiyasu has also been left out of the Japan squad for the forthcoming international break.

Premier pair receive Lewandowski boost

Manchester United and Arsenal have been put on 'red alert' after it was confirmed that Bayern Munich had not begun contract talks with their star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish hitman is out of contract at the Allianz Arena this summer, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

It was thought that the 33-year-old would most likely sign a new deal with the German giants, but the player's agent, Phil Zahavi, this week told Kicker that "There hasn't been any contact with FC Bayern yet."

The Star report that Old Trafford officials are now considering an approach for Lewandowski, while The Gunners have been repeatedly linked with the forward.

Arteta: Clinical finishing the difference

Mikel Arteta remained positive despite seeing his side's winning run brought to an end by title challengers Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates following five successive Premier League wins with the defeat being only their second since the start of December

Arsenal's only other league defeat in 2022 was on New Year's Day to Manchester City, and Arteta believes his young team are getting nearer to the two sides at the top.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Spaniard said: "[The finishing] was the difference today. I don’t think there was any other difference apart from that.

"I think we have closed that gap a lot, but it wasn’t enough because when we went through that door and they went through that door, they scored two goals.

"I’m not happy with the goals that we conceded, but it’s part of the game and when you have those chances you have to take them to get something out of it."

Morning Arsenal fans

Arsenal's five-game winning Prem run was ended as Liverpool showed the gulf between top-four hopefuls and title challengers.

Diogo Jota and brilliant sub Roberto Firmino left the Gunners just a point above fifth-placed Manchester United but still with two games in hand.

Arsenal were second best after the break following their impressive first half in which Gabriel Martinelli shone.

But ultimately Liverpool's intensity was too strong as they moved one point off leaders Man City with a ninth-straight Prem victory.

Off the pitch, the Gunners are said to be sharing Manchester United's interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

But Barca still hope the Uruguay star, 23, will extend his contract beyond next year.

Finally, Arsenal legend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is trying to persuade Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to snub the Gunners, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Former Gunners captain Aubameyang has bounced back into form following his deadline move to the Nou Camp.

Hot on your 'Nelli

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli lit up The Emirates against Liverpool with one dazzling run particularly catching the eye.

The tricky winger was a threat throughout the match but could not help his side find the breakthrough as the Gunners lost 2-0.

At one point in the second half the Brazilian picked up the ball on the left flank and almost set up a goal.

First Martinelli sprinted full pelt at a terrified-looking Trent Alexander-Arnold, feigning to go right and left before touching the ball past the full-back.

Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz then came to support their team-mate and looked to have boxed in Martinelli.

But the Arsenal star had other ideas, flicking the ball through Henderson's legs to leave the Liverpool captain embarrassed.

And the 20-year-old did not stop there, continuing his run by the touchline and showing quick feet to breeze past Alexander-Arnold again.

He then fired the ball across the six-yard box but no Arsenal player was there to tap in and cap off an outrageous passage of play.

Rest of the Arsenal ratings

Bukayo Saka - 6

Always made himself available for the switch and had great joy attacking down the right flank in the opening 45.

Was unlucky not to pick up an assist in the eighth minute after he clipped the ball towards the far post for Martinelli to get a shot off on goal.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6

Always key in building attacks with his excellent hold-up play.

But tonight he found it hard against a centre-back partnership in Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, which happens to be one of the best around.

Subs

Emile Smith Rowe - N/A

Nicolas Pepe - N/A

Eddie Nketiah - N/A

Arsenal ratings continued

Thomas Partey - 6

Thomas Partey has come into his own this season and showed glimpses of what he is capable of.

But when against one of the best teams in the world tonight, he struggled to keep up with the Reds in the second half.

Martin Odegaard - 5

The Norwegian wonderkid struggled to have an influence in the game.

He was tightly marked both on and off the ball, making it hard to connect with his fellow attackers.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7

Determined and direct runner, as always.

Skinned his man in the 14th minute to drive the ball towards the byline and get a cross into the six-yard box, but there wasn't an Arsenal shirt near enough to the cross to tap home.

Arsenal's danger man from start to finish.

Moe Arsenal ratings

Ben White - 5

Like his centre-back partner, Ben White had a solid first half.

But the summer signing struggled in the second half as Liverpool ramped up the pressure.

Cedric - 6

Was immense in the first half.

Didn't let Luis Diaz have a sniff of goal, much to Arteta and his team-mate's delight.

But both of Liverpool's goals came from down his side.

Granit Xhaka - 6

Granit Xhaka played a key role in nullifying Liverpool's midfield in the first half.

But once Thiago stepped up the tempo in the middle of the park, the Swiss international's impact faded.

Arsenal ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 5

The in-form goalkeeper made a good save to deny Virgil van Dijk within the opening minutes.

But was beaten at his near post for Diogo Jota's opener in the second half.

Could've done better for Liverpool's second too.

Kieran Tierney - 6

Had a quiet evening but never really looked shaky when defending.

A leader in the squad, who'll be in the running for the captaincy this summer.

Gabriel - 5

In the first half Gabriel did well to keep Sadio Mane as close to him as possible.

But in the second half, Gabriel was a part of an Arsenal defence that switched off twice and they were made to pay by a world class team.

Result: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2

Diogo Jota and brilliant sub Roberto Firmino left the Gunners just a point above fifth-placed Manchester United - but still with two games in hand.

The Gunners had spells on top but were undone by Liverpool's relentless workrate and efficiency.

Arsenal wideman Gabriel Martinelli was in scintillating form and almost struck late on with a curler.

But instead Liverpool's superb defence kept the hosts out as they moved one point off leaders Man City.

Follow the action and reaction on our MATCH BLOG.

Red Devils chase second Ron

Manchester United are reported to be stepping up their pursuit of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who has also been linked to Arsenal.

The Uruguay centre-back, 23, is yet to sign a contract extension to a deal with the Spanish giants which runs out next year, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

Sub Roberto Firmino doubled Liverpool's lead on 63 minutes.

Firmino was involved at the start and finish of the move, eventually touching in Andy Robertson's cross.

Follow the action and reaction on our MATCH BLOG.

GOAL! Arsenal 0 Liverpool 1

Should Aaron Ramsdale have done better?

Diogo Jota angled Liverpool's opener on 55 minutes - but it seemed to go through keeper Ramsdale.

Follow the action and reaction on our MATCH BLOG.

H/T: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

The Gunners will be satisfied with this first-half stalemate - whereas Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ranted at the officials.

Arsenal grew into it after the Reds' began well.

You can follow the action and reaction on our MATCH BLOG.

LATEST: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

Few chances so far, although Ben White is starring at the back for the Gunners.

You can follow the action and reaction on our MATCH BLOG.

White & Ramsdale backed for World Cup joy

Arsenal duo Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale should star for England at the World Cup, believes Ray Parlour.

The Gunners legend, 49, has been incredibly impressed by the big-money summer signings at the Emirates this season.

And now he reckons they deserve to dislodge Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford in the Three Lions' starting XI.

But Parlour recognises how Gareth Southgate likes to keep with the players who have delivered for him in the past.

NINTCHDBPICT000718497739 Credit: Getty

The Romford Pele said: "I believe that it’s only a matter of time until Aaron Ramsdale is England’s first-choice goalkeeper, but Gareth Southgate is a very loyal man and I expect he will stick with Jordan Pickford for the World Cup in Qatar.

"Ramsdale is doing everything right by providing big competition and he’s putting a lot of pressure on Pickford to keep his place.

"I fully expect Ben White to be in the England squad and there’s no doubt he’s in better form than some of his competition in central defence this year, but I think the likes of Harry Maguire have a lot of credit in the bank with England and Gareth Southgate so I don’t expect they will lose their place for the World Cup."

LIVE: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Salah on bench

Unchanged Arsenal can go four points clear in fourth place if they dent Liverpool's title bid with victory tonight - KO 8.15pm.

Star striker Mo SalAh is only on the bench for Jurgen Klopp's visitors after taking a knock at the weekend so Diogo Jota starts.

You can follow the build-up, action and reaction on our MATCH BLOG.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette.

LIVERPOOL: Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Van Djik, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Diaz, Jota

Aouar back on Gunners' radar

Arsenal could revive their transfer pursuit of Houssem Aouar and finally land the long-term target, according to reports.

The Gunners have been linked with the Lyon midfielder for a number of years, especially when Mesut Ozil's future was unclear.

But after speculation cooled amid Martin Odegaard's arrival and Emile Smith Rowe's rise, a move may be back on.

Aouar's contract at Lyon expires in June 2023 - but he shows no signs of penning an extension despite joining the club way back in 2009 aged 11.

And the fact the 23-year-old Frenchman changed agents to IMC Stellar Sports at the beginning of this year further implies he will be packing his bags.

Now Calciomercarto report the Gunners are prepared to go back in for Aouar in the summer to complete a cut-price deal.

Arsenal tried to sign the one-cap France international last summer and did hold talks with his representatives.

Aouar, who was also previously linked with Liverpool, was still keen to secure a transfer to the Emirates even when a deal fell through.

Emirates eye Shield honour

Arsenal and the London Stadium hope to host next season’s Community Shield as Wembley is unavailable.

Villa Park is another possibility to step in as Wembley is being used for the Women’s European Championship Final.

London’s Evening Standard says the FA are holding talks on a new venue for the 2022/23 season-opener.

Auba wants Dembele to snub Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is trying to persuade Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to snub Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Former Gunners captain Aubameyang has shone at the Nou Camp since his deadline move and wants Dembele to stay.

France star Dembele, 24, is out of contract in the summer and tipped for a free transfer exit.

But Barca boss Xavi is keen to tie the ex-Borussia Dortmund ace to a new deal.

And Aubameyang has revealed he's in Dembele's ear.

He said: “I’ve spoken with Ousmane Dembele... Him continuing here beyond this season is a decision he has to make, so let’s see.

“I’d like Ousmane to stay and I’m very happy to play alongside him."