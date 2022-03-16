ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian producer killed near Kyiv

By -
AFP
AFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqSd3_0efmi7bm00
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, US journalist Trey Yingst and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova at work -- Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova died when their vehicle was attacked on Monday /FOX NEWS/AFP

A French-Irish cameraman for Fox News and a Ukrainian working as a producer for the US television network have been killed in fighting near Kyiv, Fox News said Tuesday.

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova died and correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital.

Hall, a Briton who works as the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Zakrzewski, 55, who was based in London, had dual French and Irish citizenship and been working in Ukraine since February.

"He was a warm-hearted traveler who provoked beautiful encounters, he was very humble and human and had not lost any of his sensitivity over the years," a member of his family told AFP.

Last week Zakrzewski "had helped to shelter a newborn baby found after a bombing, named Prince Charlie," the family member said.

He knew Pakistan and India well and took "particularly remarkable images of the conflict in Kashmir," she said.

Zakrzewski also had a long relationship with Afghanistan, where he had covered decades of conflict, from the war against the Soviets to the return of the Taliban, she said.

Fox News said Zakrzewski had played a "key role" in getting the network's Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the US withdrawal.

It also said he was given an "Unsung Hero" award at the company's annual employee Spotlight Awards in December.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Scott said.

"His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

He is survived by his wife Michelle, a documentary filmmaker and producer, his family member said.

Scott also paid tribute to Kuvshynova, 24, saying she had earned a reputation for being "hard-working, funny, kind and brave" while working with the Fox crew to cover the conflict.

"Her dream was to connect people around the world and tell their stories and she fulfilled that through her journalism," Scott said, adding confirmation of her death had been delayed out of respect for her family.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was "deeply disturbed and saddened" by the deaths of Zakrzewski and his colleague.

"My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists," Martin said on Twitter. "We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine."

- US journalist killed Sunday -

Scott Griffen, deputy director of the International Press Institute, said the journalists had "bravely risked their lives to make sure the world understood the true horror of what is happening in Ukraine."

"We renew our call on military forces to do everything in their power to ensure the safety of journalists, whose work is essential to documenting this war," he said.

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay, in a press statement, echoed the call for journalists to "never be targeted," and for "international humanitarian norms" to be respected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cl6WO_0efmi7bm00
This undated image courtesy of Fox News shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (L), who was killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv /FOX NEWS/AFP

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

According to Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights chief, at least two other Ukrainian journalists have also been killed.

Evgeny Sakun died in a Russian strike on a Kyiv television tower and Viktor Dudar died in fighting close to the southern port city of Mykolaiv, Denisova said on Telegram.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Veteran Fox News cameraman and Ukrainian colleague die after coming under attack yesterday near Kyiv in car they shared with father-of-three British Fox reporter who was left seriously wounded

A Fox News cameraman was killed alongside a Ukrainian colleague on Monday in Ukraine when the vehicle they were traveling in came under fire in the same attack which left a British journalist seriously injured, the network confirmed Tuesday. Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, an Irish citizen based in London, and Ukrainian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Philippine coastguard accuses China ship of risking collision

The Philippine Coast Guard has accused its Chinese counterpart of steering one of its ships within metres of a Filipino patrol vessel in the disputed South China Sea, breaking international rules and risking a collision. "The behaviour of the involved (China Coast Guard) vessels increased the risk of collision with four of our capital ships," PCG chief Admiral Artemio Abu said.
MILITARY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Zelensky 'studying' neutrality - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy says Kyiv's negotiators are studying a Russian demand for Ukrainian neutrality -- a key issue for Moscow at conflict negotiations. "This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," Zelensky tells several independent Russian news organisations.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Azoulay
Person
Trey Yingst
AFP

Five hurt in Russian strikes on Lviv in west Ukraine

At least five people were wounded Saturday in two barrages of strikes that damaged infrastructure including a fuel storage facility in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a rare attack there. Mayor Andriy Sadovy said a fuel storage facility had caught fire after the first strikes, while the second round had inflicted "considerable damage" to a defence facility in a residential area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Blinken, Arab ministers hold unprecedented meeting in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the top diplomats of Israel and four Arab states held a landmark meeting Monday to discuss issues from the Iran nuclear negotiations to the global shockwaves of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Negev meeting takes place as the United States and European allies have expressed quiet frustration that Middle East countries generally have not shown strong support for efforts to back Ukraine following Russia's invasion and have not distanced themselves from Moscow.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Huawei reports record net profit as exec Meng makes public return

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei on Monday reported record profit for 2021, defying the US sanctions aimed at it as executive Meng Wanzhou made her first public appearance since returning to China from Canadian custody.  But the slump under US sanctions appears to be slowing, and the company said its net profits hit a new record -- surging 75.9 percent on-year to 113.7 billion yuan.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Fox News#French#Briton#State Department#Fox News Media#Irish#Soviets#Taliban
AFP

Oscars holds moment of silence for Ukraine

Hollywood A-listers held a moment of silence at Sunday's Oscars gala to show support for the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion, after much speculation about how Tinseltown would handle the issue. "We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders," the first one read.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games

The Philippines and the United States launched the largest-ever joint military drills in the archipelago nation on Monday, signalling deepening defence ties as fresh tensions surface in the disputed South China Sea. - Tensions spike - The future of the war games was thrown into doubt after Duterte said in February 2020 that he planned to axe the Visiting Forces Agreement, which provides the legal framework for the United States to hold joint military exercises and operations in the Philippines.
MILITARY
AFP

Ukraine warns of Mariupol's desperate plight ahead of peace talks

Ukraine warned on Monday the humanitarian crisis in the pulverized city of Mariupol was now "catastrophic", while signalling grounds for compromise ahead of new face-to-face peace talks with Russia in Turkey. Humanitarian needs are direst in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine says about 170,000 civilians are encircled by Russian forces, with ever-dwindling supplies of food, water and medicine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
Iraq
WSOC Charlotte

Spain prepares economic support plan amid energy price spike

MADRID — (AP) — Spain's government is readying a package of emergency economic measures worth 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in direct aid and tax breaks and 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in loans for families and businesses affected by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Mykolaiv residents dare to hope after Russian threat eases

For three weeks, 13-year-old Sofia has been stuck in bed in the basement of a hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv undergoing three operations that have still not removed all the shrapnel from her skull.  - Not all shrapnel removed - It was a March 5 Russian strike on a village near Mykolaiv that led Sofia to the basement of the paediatric hospital which she dreams of leaving soon.
POLITICS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund pausing Russia investments, CEO says

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is pausing investments in Russia, which represent less than 1% of its portfolio, because of the Ukraine crisis, the chief executive of the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. This is the first comment by the top executive...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban ban Afghan women from flying without male relative

The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from boarding flights unless accompanied by a male relative, aviation officials told AFP. The latest restriction on women follows Wednesday's shutdown of all girls' secondary schools just hours after they were allowed to reopen for the first time since the hardline Islamists seized power in August. "Some women who were travelling without a male relative were not allowed to board a Kam Air flight from Kabul to Islamabad on Friday," a passenger who was on that flight told AFP. An Afghan woman with a US passport was also not allowed to board a flight to Dubai on Friday, another source said.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Poet of Irpin flees still dangerous strategic town

When the shelling became so intense she thought she would die, 72-year-old Tamara Osypchuk wrote poetry to calm herself in her apartment in the devastated Ukrainian town of Irpin. - 'Thought I would die' - After asking for a phone to call her daughter in Britain, Osypchuk describes how the fighting "demolished" the corner of the apartment block where she lives on the ninth floor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Brazilians join fight in far-away Ukraine

Wearing a camouflage T-shirt that clings to his biceps, Brazilian policeman Saulo packs his bag with combat boots, camping gear, gun holsters and a knife -- "just the essential" to go fight in Ukraine. "And I want to help avoid World War III," he told AFP, laying the items on his short packing list out on his bed alongside his black duffel bag.
MILITARY
AFP

Russia signals less ambitious goals in Ukraine war

Russia signaled Friday it may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation's resistance in a month of fighting and attacks on civilians, including up to 300 feared killed in the bombing of a theatre. Authorities said they fear some 300 civilians in Mariupol may have died in a Russian air strike on a theatre being used as a bomb shelter last week. 
POLITICS
AFP

English town sends message to Putin, Ukrainian refugees

A peaceful market town in the east of England is uniting for Ukraine, sending aid trucks, prepping beds for refugees and even raising funds with an expletive-laden pub cocktail. - Do your bit - Down the road at the Burston Crown pub, landlady Bev Kemberry pours a round of her fundraising cocktail in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy