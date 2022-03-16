ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s service to inspire young writers in Commonwealth challenge

By Laura Elston
 1 day ago

The Queen’s “inspiring” 70 years of service is the focus for this year’s Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, children’s author David Walliams and the Duchess of Cornwall have recorded a video message to launch the writing challenge.

Horner, a Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) ambassador, said: “The Queen’s seven decades of service are an inspiring example of the contribution we can all make in our communities.”

Walliams added the theme was “‘Our Commonwealth’, focusing on service following the Queen’s example.”

Camilla, RCS vice-patron, said she was delighted to unveil the 2022 competition, adding: “Your powerful stories, essays, poetry, and letters from around the Commonwealth never fail to bring us together as a community.”

Last year’s junior winner, Ethan-Charles Mufuma, from Uganda, invited young people to “write about the value of serving our communities”, wherever they are in the Commonwealth.

The Queen, who is also head of the Commonwealth, reached her Platinum Jubilee in February, becoming the first British sovereign to mark 70 years on the throne.

Dr Linda Yueh, chair of the RCS, said: “The Queen’s seven decades of service to the Commonwealth are an inspiring example of the steadfast commitment and important contribution we can all make to our societies.”

She said this year the competition asks entrants “to explore the positive impact that can be achieved through dedication and selfless commitment to our Commonwealth family”.

The essay competition is the world’s oldest and largest schools international writing contest.

It was founded in 1883 to promote literacy, expression and creativity among young people throughout the Commonwealth.

There are two age categories: 13 years and under, and 14-18 years.

More information can be found at www.royalcwsociety.org/essay-competition

