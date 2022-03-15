Car theft suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Newark

A car theft suspect was shot and injured by police officers Tuesday morning, and another man was taken into custody.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Lyons Avenue, and Newscopter 7 was over the scene.

Authorities say a Dodge Charger was stolen from a 7-Eleving in Asbury Park Monday, amid a campaign by police warning residents not to leave their key fobs in their cars.

Later, someone called the police saying a car was in their backyard.

When Newark Police arrived on the scene, they found the Charger with two people inside.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that as a police officer approached the car, the driver of the vehicle reportedly attempted to use the car as a weapon.

The officer responded by firing at the vehicle. One man in the vehicle sustained multiple gunshot injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The second man, who apparently tried to run from the vehicle, was captured and taken into custody.

The front window on the passenger side had several bullet holes and was being taken to the crime scene lab for further investigation.

Officials say the incident highlights the escalating problem of juvenile crime in the city, and Mayor Ras Baraka said many of the stolen cars are used in very serious crimes in the city.

According to police records, the officer involved has been on the force for nearly five years.

The case is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and may go to the state attorney general since it involves a police shooting.

