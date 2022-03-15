ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Irish watchdog fines Meta 17 million euros for data breach

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwnvU_0efjpgXk00
Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB.O) after an inquiry into 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in 2018.

The country's Data Protection Commissioner said it had found that "Meta Platforms failed to have in place appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users' data".

Ireland regulates Meta and a number of other large U.S. Internet giants because their European Union headquarters are in the country.

The Data Protection Commissioner, which has a number of ongoing investigations into Meta, last year fined its WhatsApp subsidiary a record 225 million euros for failing to conform with EU data rules in 2018.

A spokesperson for Meta said that it would "carefully consider Tuesday's decision", adding that its "processes continue to evolve".

"This fine is about record-keeping practices from 2018 that we have since (been) updated, not a failure to protect people's information," the spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

Reporting by Graham Fahy and Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Facebook fined €17m for breaching EU data privacy laws

Irish data watchdog said Meta's platforms "failed to have in place appropriate technical and organisational measures". Facebook parent company Meta has been fined €17m for breaching EU data privacy laws. It follows an inquiry into 12 data breaches the Irish Data Protection Commission received over a six-month period between...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ireland#Data Breach#Irish#Meta Platforms#The Data Protection
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Euro
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy