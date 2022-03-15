18-Year-Old Brother Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of 4-Year-Old In Coatesville

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 4-year-old brother in Coatesville. Another man is also facing charges.

The Chester County district attorney says her office is working with the family as they continue to grieve losing a child all while ensuring that justice is served.

Eighteen-year-old Victor Lara-Ortiz turned himself in to police. He’s the brother of 4-year-old Roman Aguilera-Ortiz, who accidentally shot himself to death. William Thomas, 31, is also in custody for being a straw purchaser for someone who was not permitted to use a gun.

“People should not be able to lie and still purchase a firearm,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “Something went wrong here and I’m not really sure what it is.”

Ryan says Thomas has a criminal record. While buying the guy from Trop Gun Shop in Gap, Pennsylvania, Ryan says Thomas not only declined to cite his past but also used Lara-Ortiz’s cellphone number. At the time, the teen was still 17 years old and turned 18 the day after getting hold of the semi-automatic Glock.

“Our forensic examiner was able to find a video that was filmed on that phone depicting video of him shooting that Glock from a car in Valley Township,” Ryan said.

Thomas also tried purchasing two additional firearms but was denied after background checks.

Within two weeks of that, tragedy struck. Roman walked into his brother’s bedroom, picked up the loaded gun that was sitting on a table and accidentally shot himself.

The DA says a lock could have prevented this tragedy.

“Lock up your guns. This is a lock. This is free,” Ryan said. “It is offered at most of your police departments or it’s a couple of dollars. If you can for a nominal fee or for free, put this on your gun to save a life.”

Lara-Ortiz is charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and a number of other felonies.

Thomas is charged with illegally purchasing and delivering a weapon to a minor, and related offenses.

Lara-Ortiz told police he got the gun for protection. Lara-Ortiz is facing up to 36 years in prison. Both he and Thomas are being held at Chester County Prison.

Preliminary hearings will take place on March 23.