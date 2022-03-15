ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

18-Year-Old Brother Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of 4-Year-Old In Coatesville

By Alecia Reid
 1 day ago

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 4-year-old brother in Coatesville. Another man is also facing charges.

The Chester County district attorney says her office is working with the family as they continue to grieve losing a child all while ensuring that justice is served.

Eighteen-year-old Victor Lara-Ortiz turned himself in to police. He’s the brother of 4-year-old Roman Aguilera-Ortiz, who accidentally shot himself to death. William Thomas, 31, is also in custody for being a straw purchaser for someone who was not permitted to use a gun.

“People should not be able to lie and still purchase a firearm,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “Something went wrong here and I’m not really sure what it is.”

Ryan says Thomas has a criminal record. While buying the guy from Trop Gun Shop in Gap, Pennsylvania, Ryan says Thomas not only declined to cite his past but also used Lara-Ortiz’s cellphone number. At the time, the teen was still 17 years old and turned 18 the day after getting hold of the semi-automatic Glock.

“Our forensic examiner was able to find a video that was filmed on that phone depicting video of him shooting that Glock from a car in Valley Township,” Ryan said.

Thomas also tried purchasing two additional firearms but was denied after background checks.

Within two weeks of that, tragedy struck. Roman walked into his brother’s bedroom, picked up the loaded gun that was sitting on a table and accidentally shot himself.

The DA says a lock could have prevented this tragedy.

“Lock up your guns. This is a lock. This is free,” Ryan said. “It is offered at most of your police departments or it’s a couple of dollars. If you can for a nominal fee or for free, put this on your gun to save a life.”

Lara-Ortiz is charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and a number of other felonies.

Thomas is charged with illegally purchasing and delivering a weapon to a minor, and related offenses.

Lara-Ortiz told police he got the gun for protection. Lara-Ortiz is facing up to 36 years in prison. Both he and Thomas are being held at Chester County Prison.

Preliminary hearings will take place on March 23.

Comments / 15

resident
2d ago

Tough guy gangbangers can’t put up fists. Cowards hide behind the gun, time to get your act together people. A $30 gun lock would have prevented this whole tragedy.

Reply(5)
10
William Bradley
1d ago

everybody and their mother has guns in cville wait till it gets hot your fine police department will have plenty of work ahead of you

Reply
2
 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philly Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Vandalized More Than 100 Parking Kiosks With Toothpicks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say is vandalizing parking kiosks throughout the city using toothpicks. Police say the man has made a habit of jamming toothpicks into parking kiosks, which is an inconvenience to people who are trying to pay for parking. Residents are puzzled as to his motive. Philadelphia police need help to track down this man. Cops say he shoved a toothpick into the credit card slot of 127 parking kiosks between October of last year and March of this year. “You say he put a … toothpick in there?” Philadelphia resident Cynthia Watford said. “Wow,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Accused Of Punching Pregnant Woman On SEPTA Bus After She Refused To Give Him Seat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they have identified a man accused of attacking a pregnant woman on a SEPTA bus. The assault happened on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus early Sunday morning. The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. on the bus near 8th and Market Streets. Police say the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him. But she refused. Officials say the man then punched her in the face, pushed her, then fled. The bus operator immediately contacted SEPTA Transit Police. The woman, who is two months pregnant, was transported to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and the baby is OK. There is no word on any charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rash Of Shootings Across Philadelphia Tuesday Night As Activists Fear Increased Violence With Warm Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a violent night across the city of Philadelphia. There was a rash of shootings Tuesday night, including one in Olney where police say three men were shot during a birthday party. It happened in the 4800 block of Lawrence Street around 8 p.m. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition, the other is stable. No arrests have been made. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to see more shootings on a nice night like Tuesday where more people were out with the warmer weather. A local mom and activist who lost two sons of her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Accused Of Stabbing 2 New York City MoMa Employees Arrested In Philadelphia, Also Accused Of Arson At Center City Best Western

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man wanted for a violent attack in New York City’s Museum of Modern Art has been arrested in Philadelphia. Police found him at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chinatown. Philadelphia police believe the same man is connected to an arson that happened here at a Center City Best Western hotel. Crews worked to clean up smoke and fire damage at the Best Western Tuesday after officials responded to a fire on the fifth floor Monday night. It forced the building’s evacuation and alarmed the neighborhood. “I saw a bunch of people and fire alarms going on,” Center City resident...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on Friday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Ingersoll Street just before 10:30 p.m. Police say they responded to a report for a “person with a gun” and found the victim in the third-floor bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 10:44 p.m., according to officials. As of right now, there’s no motive. No arrests were made. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For Life After West Oak Lane Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood Friday. Police say it happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Washington Avenue. The two men who were shot were targeted, according to investigators. “Beautiful day in the mid-afternoon, where you have the business district, schools and enjoying the day and people are firing guns,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. A bullet hole was visible on the windshield of an SUV. Police say two men inside were targeted as they drove along Washington Lane. “We know we have two shooters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Surveillance Video Shows Red Vehicle Dropping Off Woman’s Body, Driving Off In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a homicide after a car dropped off an unresponsive woman and drove away in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday morning, officials say. The incident occurred on the 300 block of East Tusculum Street around 3:30 a.m. Police say they responded to a report of a “hospital case” early Saturday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive woman on the street. Her identity is not known at this time. It’s unclear when she was pronounced dead. According to officials, surveillance video shows a red vehicle, possibly a Nissan that was parallel parked, open its passenger door and then immediately shut it. The red vehicle then drove off and the woman’s body was left on the street, police say. Officials say the vehicle was last seen going toward Kensington Avenue. There’s no motive or arrest at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
