College football programs with most NFL Draft picks all-time
By James Parks
College Football HQ
1 day ago
Talent is the lifeblood of any college football team. The ability to recruit the best players, develop their potential, and ship them off to the NFL Draft has long been the way we judge the health of any football program.
And, as is usually the case, that talent tends to consolidate into the hands of a very lucky few. Which schools have done the best job of turning out pro football talent, and what teams have done the best in more recent years?
Scroll through to see which schools have produced the most NFL skill.
College football programs with most NFL Draft picks all-time
Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
The Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson became official today. It marks a new era for the team as they look to build into a truly elite team. But they will also have a lot of questions to answer about their commitment to their community by bringing in a player who has been accused of vile and unwanted sexual acts on 22 different occasions.
Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
Deshaun Watson was investigated by a second grand jury in Texas over a sexual assault complaint, and the end result was the same for the star quarterback. A grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, on Thursday declined to indict Watson. The Cleveland Browns star will not face criminal charges in that case, either.
Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
Deshaun Watson shocked the NFL world this week when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and many people decided to react to the move by showing support for sexual assault victims. The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issued a statement on Saturday revealing that more than...
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
Fans still aren’t happy with Adam Schefter after how he originally reported the Dwayne Haskins death over the weekend. In the tweet, Schefter talked about how Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh before announcing his passing. Here’s the original tweet, which got deleted:. “Dwayne Haskins,...
Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
There are a lot of coaches that are expected to be under the spotlight this season. One of the biggest ones looks to be Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He’s been with the Aggies for four seasons, but is coming off a disappointing 8-4 finish. In 2020, the Aggies...
Happy Mock Draft Monday! The 2022 NFL draft is 17 days away, which means it’s time for the sixth mock draft of the draft cycle. Here are the results for the Green Bay Packers from my latest four-round mock draft. 1.22: DB Daxton Hill, Michigan. Hill is a pro-ready...
It’s not just Minnesota Vikings fans who relish the idea of former Green Bay Packers joining the purple team as a form of vengeance. To a degree, the players sometimes feel the same way. Such is the case for new Vikings defender Za’Darius Smith. Spending three seasons in Wisconsin,...
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
Comments / 0