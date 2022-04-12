ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College football programs with most NFL Draft picks all-time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

Talent is the lifeblood of any college football team. The ability to recruit the best players, develop their potential, and ship them off to the NFL Draft has long been the way we judge the health of any football program.

And, as is usually the case, that talent tends to consolidate into the hands of a very lucky few. Which schools have done the best job of turning out pro football talent, and what teams have done the best in more recent years?

Scroll through to see which schools have produced the most NFL skill.

College football programs with most NFL Draft picks all-time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fc7rd_0efhvmli00

10. LSU

NFL Draft picks: 359

Whether the Tigers or national title contenders or not, you can always count on this program acquiring not only some of the fastest skill players, but also the most physical players at the line of scrimmage. LSU has produced 16 first-round draft picks in the last decade alone, five of which came off its 2019 national championship team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukbA3_0efhvmli00

9. Nebraska

NFL Draft picks: 363

This may not be the college football powerhouse it was in the 90s or the 70s — Nebraska hasn't produced a first-rounder since Prince Amukamara in 2011 — but the Cornhuskers are still among the very best in terms of total NFL Draft output. Notably, Nebraska turned out both the No. 1 and No. 2 pick in 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Njqnz_0efhvmli00

8. Florida

NFL Draft picks: 364

Florida produced a pair of top-five picks in the last few years, including Kyle Pitts, who went to Atlanta with the No. 4 last spring. Dante Fowler was the third-overall selection to Jacksonville in 2015. Florida had eight total draft picks in 2021, the program's most in six years. NFL all-time rushing yards leader Emmitt Smith came out of Gainesville as the No. 17 overall pick in 1990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq9L4_0efhvmli00

7. Penn State

NFL Draft picks: 367

NFL teams took a chance on six former Penn Staters in the 2021 Draft, including Micah Parsons, the latest in a long line to come out of Linebacker U, and who emerged as one of the top defensive players in football a year ago. Running back Saquon Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, the first first-rounder for PSU in eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYXE0_0efhvmli00

6. Alabama

NFL Draft picks: 384

Bama produced a school-record six first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and had 10 players go overall last spring. Nick Saban has produced 44 first-round picks in his career, 39 at Alabama, which is 11 more than Joe Paterno, who had 33 first-round picks over several decades. Alabama has totaled 41 first-round selections since 2000, and sits third all-time with 74 first-round picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPwQW_0efhvmli00

5. Michigan

NFL Draft picks: 387

Seven-time Super Bowl champion — and the consensus greatest player in NFL history — Tom Brady highlights Michigan's all-time NFL Draft class. But the Wolverines have also produced 19 other selections in the last two seasons, including eight in the 2021 event. Michigan sits at No. 8 all-time with 48 first-round picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Sx9P_0efhvmli00

4. Oklahoma

NFL Draft picks: 402

Six former Sooners have been taken at No. 1 overall, including three quarterbacks since 2010 (Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray). Other first-overall picks including running back Billy Sims and defensive end Lee Roy Selmon. Oklahoma is seventh among college football programs with 49 first-round picks all-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxIcc_0efhvmli00

3. Ohio State

NFL Draft picks: 473

One of the college football programs that has consistently turned out NFL Draft talent for decades, the Buckeyes saw 10 players go in the 2021 NFL Draft, and OSU has produced first-rounders in every event since 2015. Ohio State comes into 2022 with the distinction of having produced the most first-round picks ever (85).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZRg2_0efhvmli00

2. USC

NFL Draft picks: 516

One of two programs to turn out more than 500 draft picks all-time, USC is also second with 83 first-round selections, and has produced five No. 1 overall picks. Carson Palmer, O.J. Simpson, Keyshawn Johnson, Rickey Bell, and Ron Yary hold the distinction of going No. 1 overall out of Troy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHzoA_0efhvmli00

1. Notre Dame

NFL Draft picks: 520

Notre Dame has built a football pedigree over generations that still leads the pack in producing NFL talent, just edging rival USC in the total number of players taken. Five former Irishers have gone No. 1 overall, but the last was in 1972. ND has turned out a draft class of six or more players six times in the last decade, and tied with Georgia for third overall with nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Lsu Nfl Draft#Tigers#Nebraska Nfl Draft#Cornhuskers#Florida Nfl Draft
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Adam Schefter To Be Punished

Fans still aren’t happy with Adam Schefter after how he originally reported the Dwayne Haskins death over the weekend. In the tweet, Schefter talked about how Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh before announcing his passing. Here’s the original tweet, which got deleted:. “Dwayne Haskins,...
NFL
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
154
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy