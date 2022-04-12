College football programs with most NFL Draft picks all-time

Talent is the lifeblood of any college football team. The ability to recruit the best players, develop their potential, and ship them off to the NFL Draft has long been the way we judge the health of any football program.

And, as is usually the case, that talent tends to consolidate into the hands of a very lucky few. Which schools have done the best job of turning out pro football talent, and what teams have done the best in more recent years?

Scroll through to see which schools have produced the most NFL skill.

10. LSU NFL Draft picks: 359 Whether the Tigers or national title contenders or not, you can always count on this program acquiring not only some of the fastest skill players, but also the most physical players at the line of scrimmage. LSU has produced 16 first-round draft picks in the last decade alone, five of which came off its 2019 national championship team.

9. Nebraska NFL Draft picks: 363 This may not be the college football powerhouse it was in the 90s or the 70s — Nebraska hasn't produced a first-rounder since Prince Amukamara in 2011 — but the Cornhuskers are still among the very best in terms of total NFL Draft output. Notably, Nebraska turned out both the No. 1 and No. 2 pick in 1984.

8. Florida NFL Draft picks: 364 Florida produced a pair of top-five picks in the last few years, including Kyle Pitts, who went to Atlanta with the No. 4 last spring. Dante Fowler was the third-overall selection to Jacksonville in 2015. Florida had eight total draft picks in 2021, the program's most in six years. NFL all-time rushing yards leader Emmitt Smith came out of Gainesville as the No. 17 overall pick in 1990.

7. Penn State NFL Draft picks: 367 NFL teams took a chance on six former Penn Staters in the 2021 Draft, including Micah Parsons, the latest in a long line to come out of Linebacker U, and who emerged as one of the top defensive players in football a year ago. Running back Saquon Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, the first first-rounder for PSU in eight years.

6. Alabama NFL Draft picks: 384 Bama produced a school-record six first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and had 10 players go overall last spring. Nick Saban has produced 44 first-round picks in his career, 39 at Alabama, which is 11 more than Joe Paterno, who had 33 first-round picks over several decades. Alabama has totaled 41 first-round selections since 2000, and sits third all-time with 74 first-round picks.

5. Michigan NFL Draft picks: 387 Seven-time Super Bowl champion — and the consensus greatest player in NFL history — Tom Brady highlights Michigan's all-time NFL Draft class. But the Wolverines have also produced 19 other selections in the last two seasons, including eight in the 2021 event. Michigan sits at No. 8 all-time with 48 first-round picks.

4. Oklahoma NFL Draft picks: 402 Six former Sooners have been taken at No. 1 overall, including three quarterbacks since 2010 (Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray). Other first-overall picks including running back Billy Sims and defensive end Lee Roy Selmon. Oklahoma is seventh among college football programs with 49 first-round picks all-time.

3. Ohio State NFL Draft picks: 473 One of the college football programs that has consistently turned out NFL Draft talent for decades, the Buckeyes saw 10 players go in the 2021 NFL Draft, and OSU has produced first-rounders in every event since 2015. Ohio State comes into 2022 with the distinction of having produced the most first-round picks ever (85).

2. USC NFL Draft picks: 516 One of two programs to turn out more than 500 draft picks all-time, USC is also second with 83 first-round selections, and has produced five No. 1 overall picks. Carson Palmer, O.J. Simpson, Keyshawn Johnson, Rickey Bell, and Ron Yary hold the distinction of going No. 1 overall out of Troy.