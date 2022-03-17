ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider Whiskey Bracket: Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Others Go Head to Head to Win Best Whiskey

 2 days ago

We had our own Selection Sunday yesterday, and a bracket full of bourbons was the result. This March Madness, Outsider social media will host battles between the most popular bourbons, whiskeys, and ryes. Social media followers are encouraged to vote via polls on Outsider Twitter and Instagram stories to keep their favorite in the running for Best Whiskey.

While social media votes will determine winners, we encourage you to print a bracket of your own and select your own winners.

Outsider Whiskey Bracket Download

This will be updated daily as social media reveals the winners and your favorite whiskeys advance.

Round 1

Weller vs. Willet: Weller wins with 79% of the social media vote.
Bulleit vs. 1792: Bulleit got 61% of the votes and beat 1792.
Colonel Taylor vs. Crown Royal: Colonel takes the W , beating Crown Royal 71% to 29%.
Makers Mark vs Smoke Wagon: Maker’s Mark wins 66% to 34%
Jack Daniels 7 vs. Evan Williams: Jack beats Evan, 62% to 38%
Widow Jane vs High West: High West * upsets * Widow Jane in a close one: 58% to 42%
Eagle Rare vs McKenna
Old Forrester vs Michters
Buffalo Trace vs Jim Beam
Knob Creek vs Dickel
Woodford Reserve vs New Riff
Four Roses vs. Angel’s Envy
Blanton’s vs Uncle Nearest
Wild Turkey vs Jefferson’s
Basil Hayden vs Stagg Jr.
Elijah Craig vs Old Grandad

