9 best budget headphones: Cheap wireless earbuds and cans for less than £70

By Alex Lee
The Independent
 2 days ago

There are a mountain of premium wireless headphones to choose from right now, from the market-dominating Apple AirPods pros to stellar-sounding headphones from Bose , Sony and Bang & Olufsen , but we wouldn’t necessarily call any of them cheap.

Some of the best wireless earbuds can cost hundreds of pounds, and on-ear and over-ear wireless headphones ? Forget it, those can cost even more. But the popularity of premium true wireless headphones have left a gap in the market at the more affordable end, and it’s made way for a parade of cheaper earbuds and cans ready to accommodate those with shallower pockets.

Now both existing audio manufacturers and a new generation of Chinese brands are developing affordable headphones with many of the same features as their more expensive counterparts. It’s common to see budget headphones with noise cancellation these days, or a pair with battery life that lasts hours and hours, emphasising the fact that low cost doesn’t have to mean low quality.

How we tested

Many of the best budget wireless earbuds and headphones we’ve reviewed below can be bought for less than £70, but we’ve also made sure that they don’t skimp on the essentials.

We went on to review their overall sound quality, because there’s no point in buying a pair of headphones if they’re going to sound a bit naff, no matter how much they cost. We also looked at their design and how they fit in our ears – do they look nice and are they comfortable to wear? And finally, we looked at any stand-out features and assessed their battery life.

Read more:

The best budget headphones for 2022 are:

  • Best budget earbuds –1More pistonbuds pro: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best full-featured earbuds – Earfun air pro 2: £69.99, Myearfun.com
  • Best noise-cancelling headphones –JBL tune 660NC: £44.99, Jbl.com
  • Best earbuds for sound quality – Sony WF-C500: £69, Sony.co.uk
  • Best no-fuss earbuds under £20 – JLab go air pop: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best headphones for extra-long battery life – Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT: £60, Audio-technica.com
  • Best earbuds for customisation – Anker soundcore life P3: £69.99, Soundcore.com
  • Best earbuds for iPhone users – Beats flex: £59.99, Apple.com
  • Best earbuds for podcasts – Belkin soundform rise: £59.99, Belkin.com

1More pistonbuds pro headphones

1More might not be a household name, but the company has been slowly eking its way to the top of the budget true wireless earbuds market for years now. The latest pair from the brand are the 1More pistonbuds pros – a pair of stylish, full-featured and surprisingly decent-sounding wireless earbuds that can be bought at an affordable price.

These buds have the aesthetic of a pair of sleek Beats, with shiny, round touch-controlled surfaces. They sit in a thin but well-built upright charging case with a nice clicky magnetic lid. There is a little bit of pressurised ear clogging when it comes to the fit, but they definitely stay put, and turning on the transparency mode does help alleviate some of that pressure.

They also sound pretty good for earbuds at this price point – they’re fairly Beats-like, featuring bright highs and moody lows, though this can be adjusted in the 1More app if it’s not to your liking, with 12 EQ presets available. And the call quality on these little things is shockingly good. Really, the only thing missing is a wireless-chargeable case, and you don’t always get that on more premium buds.

Buy now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Earfun air pro 2 headphones

Sure, EarFun might sound like something thought up by a seven-year-old, but the relatively new audio manufacturer has really taken the budget earbuds market by storm, and for good reason. The latest pair from the company are the EarFun air pro 2s, and they manage to pack in all the same smart features of Apple’s AirPods pros (£239, Apple.com ) at a fraction of the cost.

The air pro 2s sit in a tidy, plastic shell-style case, and feature stems reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods. While the sound quality isn’t stellar, with a messy, unfocused and sometimes muddy sound signature that is a little too heavy on the bass, you won’t find some of these features on true wireless earbuds that cost double, plus those features are implemented superbly.

You get a pretty good level of active noise cancellation, the ambient mode is decent, and you also get a frankly stupid amount of juice out of one listening session. Not to mention, they’re pretty comfy, there’s support for wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.2, IPX5 Waterproofing, in-ear detection for auto-pausing, voice assistant compatibility – the list goes on. The only real downside is the slightly unrefined sound and the sub-par microphones for calls.

Buy now £69.99, Myearfun.com

JBL tune 660NC headphones

If you’re looking for a budget pair of wireless active noise-cancelling headphones, then the JBL tune 660NCs might be the ticket. While they might not look as premium as some of the cans in our round-up of the best wireless headphones – these are definitely more functional than stylish – they sound great for their price tag, with simple controls for playback and the voice assistant and a toggle for active noise cancellation.

Bass hunters will love the tone of these headphones. The low frequencies are punchy and really shine on those deep pop tracks. The active noise cancellation is also pretty solid, tuning out a fair amount of the low frequencies. These over-ear headphones will keep going for a whopping 44 hours... and that’s with ANC turned on. Without ANC, they’ll last for 55. You can get them in black, blue, pink and white colourways.

Buy now £57.57, Amazon.co.uk

Sony WF-C500 headphones

Sony makes some of the best audio gear around, with both the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WF-1000XM4 models landing the top spots in our round-up of the best wireless headphones and best wireless earbuds respectively. It’s arguably harder to stand out when it comes to the budget end of the market, however.

You won’t find any stand-out features here – there’s no active noise cancellation, no transparency mode and no wireless charging case, for example, but two things make these earbuds a recommended buy for some people: how good they sound and how comfortable they feel in your ears.

The WF-C500s are powered by two 5.8mm neodymium full-range dynamic drivers, which deliver an extremely detailed, albeit neutral-sounding audio experience.

They’re light, come with three different eartip sizes and are easy to control thanks to the physical buttons for volume (yes, you read that right), voice assistant activation and track controls for pausing and skipping.

Buy now £59.00, Sony.co.uk

JLab go air pop headphones

Trying to find a decent pair of wireless earbuds under £20 should be a fool’s errand. Well call us fools, because we’ve found some from JLab, a company that keeps on delivering ultra-affordable buds year after year. The latest pair of earbuds are the JLab go air pops, a dinky, very light pair of sweat-resistant earphones.

They feature a surprising number of adjustable controls on their touch-enabled surfaces, including volume, voice assistant, play/pause and even EQ adjustment – your choice of bass boost, neutral or JLab signature – though these controls are slightly fiddly.

There’s no active noise cancellation on these buds, but the passive noise isolation you get is pretty decent at blocking out the majority of the outside world when listening to music. While they won’t be competing with buds from Sony or Apple any time soon, they’re mind-bogglingly cheap and will work great as a backup pair or even if you’re after a first pair for kids – though you’ll need to watch out for the flimsy lid on the charging case, which feels ridiculously easy to snap off.

Buy now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT headphones

Audio-Technica’s whole bread and butter is affordable, quality headphones. The ATH-S220BTs were released late last year and are the company’s cheapest pair of on-ear headphones for everyday use, delivering just that.

Though these do have a slightly plasticky design and don’t fold up for easy transportation, they’re light and surprisingly comfortable to wear in spite of their firmer ear cushions.

The company really makes up for the ATH-S220BT’s lack of features in two ways – fine audio, with our favourite tunes sounding balanced and neutral, albeit potentially a little clinical for some people’s liking, and that ridiculous battery life. You’ll get an incredible 60 hours of juice, meaning these will last and last before needing a recharge. If we somehow found ourselves needing more battery (which we didn’t when testing), then we only had to plug them in for 10 minutes to get another 3.5 hours of use – pretty great for those in a rush.

Buy now £60.00, Audio-technica.com

Anker soundcore life P3 budget headphones

Anker was already one of our favourite charging accessory manufacturers, but you’ll be shocked to know that cables aren’t the only thing the company produces. For years, Anker has been wheedling its way into the field of audio gear with the soundcore sub-brand, developing speakers, headphones and earbuds.

For starters, they’re some of the most customisable earbuds we’ve tested. The app gives us 22 different music presets to choose from and you can also adjust the EQ to your liking. Both ANC and transparency modes are excellent, and we were able to hear and hold a conversation from across the room. You’ve also got auto-pause and play in-ear detection and a “Find My”-style feature via the Soundcore app

There’s also a nice warmth to the audio, with music sounding rich and the bass being noticeably thumpy. They do fall a little flat design-wise, though. These stems are super long, dangling just below our earlobes, and they’re not ultra comfortable either, feeling a little firm in the ear. The microphone quality is also a little lacklustre, with our voices sounding a touch muffled on the other side.

Buy now £69.99, Soundcore.com

Beats flex headphones

The Beats flex are a pretty basic pair of earbuds, boasting none of the active noise cancellation or wireless charging features found in most models out today. But that’s not really their intended purpose. They essentially act as a replacement for Apple’s wired EarPods, which used to come packaged with every new iPhone purchase up until the iPhone 12 in 2020.

They’re a neckband-style pair of earbuds that magnetically click together when strung across your chest and not in use, and also feature auto-ear detection, so music pauses when you take them out of one of your lugholes.

And, of course, they boast the signature bouncy Beats sound, with electric highs and deep lows – a bonus for any V-shaped sound signature fans out there. Plus the 12-hour battery life with Fast Fuel means these earphones will go a long way when you’re using them – far longer than any AirPods.

Buy now £59.99, Apple.com

Belkin soundform rise headphones

Belkin might not be the first name you think of for headphones, but since moving into the audio space with the soundform series, the brand has been developing true wireless earbuds for every budget.

Late last year, the company released the cheap as chips Belkin soundform rise earbuds, which are surprisingly good in terms of sound. They aren’t the best-looking true wireless earbuds in the world, featuring a chunky design to match the hefty, squarish case, but they sound good.

The rises are pretty neutral-sounding, crystal-clear earbuds, and worked best with podcasts during our tests. Both the vocals and dialogue come across with complete clarity when listening to music or the news, for example, though there was a slight hiss when using the mics. We did have a few issues with the initial pairing set up as well, with only one ear connecting to our iPhone, which was a pretty bad sign, but a factory reset quickly fixed that.

Buy now £40.00, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Budget wireless earbuds

If you’re looking for a budget pair of earbuds, we’d recommend buying 1More’s recently released pistonbuds pros , which play in the same ball park as the also very good Earfun air pro 2s , but they’re slightly cheaper, have a more refined (albeit fairly sculpted) sound, and a more stylish design, with some impressive onboard active noise cancellation.

If you don’t care too much about active noise cancellation, then we’d recommend buying the Sony WF-C500s , which are incredibly comfortable and sound great to listen to. Still a bit too expensive? You can’t really go wrong with the cheap and cheerful JLab go air pops – a surprisingly good pair of true wireless earbuds that only cost £19.99.

Don't mind paying a bit more for better sound? Check out our round-up of the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones

