Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.

Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.

In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.

The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for the gift.

The young mother is also an entrepreneur who tied the knot in February 2021.

“Our blessings have not stopped since we got married, he has taken such good care of me, especially during my pregnancy. Apart from being thankful for his sacrifice, I am gifting this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement," Ms Osman told mStar.

The expecting mother said she is scheduled to deliver her firstborn at the end of March and wanted to buy the gift early as she would not be able to travel after that.

“According to my family’s tradition in Kelantan, the period is 100 days so that’s three months of my husband having to be in Kampung with me at my parents’ home,” she added.

She said her husband is expected to take care of her baby as well during her postpartum period.

“I’m expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there’s a huge possibility I will be having a Caesarean birth. Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband,” she said.

Ms Osman added that she is expecting her husband to clean their baby’s diapers along with the mess that comes with it. "He’s fine with that because he has been cleaning after our cat all this while. He can stay awake at night because his business brain works better at night doing marketing," she said.

According to local media, the businesswoman earlier went viral when she spent a fortune over Louis Vuitton bags for her baby.