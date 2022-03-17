ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equinox hotel review: Wellness meets glam in New York’s Hudson Yards

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
 4 days ago

In a nutshell: A suave hotel designed for fitness fans in NYC’s newest glossy complex.

The neighbourhood

Equinox has a plum position in Hudson Yards, a fairly new real estate complex surrounded by high-rise buildings and shops. It’s not the most soulful of areas – and while it might soon develop some character, it currently feels a little too big and glossy. Take the central “Vessel” – a huge bronze staircase that sits adjacent to the hotel. Designed to be a central artistic landmark, it looks like something out of a sci-fi film you wouldn’t dare go near, let alone climb. The entire area is also still a work in progress, with constructions planned until 2024. There are some great perks to being in Chelsea, though, which is only one mile away from Manhattan ’s bustling West Village, where you’ll find some of the city’s finest restaurants. The hotel is also positioned right next to the start of the High Line, New York ’s famous mile-long walking trail built on a historic freight rail track that takes you along the city’s west side.

The look

Very swish. Almost everything shines, sparkles, or lights up. The actual building is wrapped in glass and limestone, and the hotel is on the 25th floor, offering views over the city that are nothing short of spectacular. Inside, lighting is dim, creating a soft and sultry mood all day long. As for the interiors, it’s a lot of black leather, glass and velvet, all surrounded by floor to ceiling windows. On the outdoor terrace, guests are greeted with a Jaume Plensa sculpture, which is positioned on the edge of the hotel pool.

The vibe

This is clearly a hotel for people who are obsessed with wellness. There are yoga mats and foam rollers in all of the rooms, along with sleep aids, and the gym is very much the hotel’s piece de resistance. It’s the kind of place that makes you feel excited to exercise and embarrassed to be hungover.

Bed and bath

The bedrooms are designed for optimum sleeping, with blackout shades and luxuriously soft sheets and duvets and pillows made by St Geneve. They are also heated to exactly 19C – apparently the best temperature to sleep in. The bathrooms are equally plush, kitted out with toiletries from Grown Alchemist that are produced from herbs grown on the adjacent High Line. The walk-in showers are generously sized but only the larger rooms have bathtubs.

Food and drink

Don’t expect to see anything unhealthy on the menu here. Room minibars are decked out with healthy snack bars and smoothies, while the hotel restaurant, Electric Lemon, prides itself on simple seasonal cuisine, with dishes like pasture-raised chicken, grass-fed ribeye steak and clam crudo. There’s a lot on offer for vegans and vegetarians, such as the chickpea pasta, served in a creamy plant-based sauce. As for breakfast, forget about fry-ups; think sweet potato buckwheat pancakes, egg-white omelettes and avocado on toast. There’s no shortage of milk alternatives either, with oat, soy, and almond all on offer to have with your morning cuppa.

Public areas

The gym offers 60,000 sq ft of workout space. As a guest, you also have access to the indoor pool, which is positioned alongside a Jacuzzi and an ice-cold plunge pool, and there are steam rooms in each of the single-sex changing rooms. Rather annoyingly, you can’t go swimming without a swimming cap – something that really should be flagged to guests before they arrive in their gear ready to swim. There’s also no direct access to the pool from the changing rooms, meaning you have to walk out and about in your swimsuit and towel. Normally this would hardly be worth mentioning, but in a hotel designed for peak fitness and comfort, you’d expect better planning.

The spa offers a range of unique treatments, including cryotherapy and a session in the infrared sauna.

The outdoor terrace was closed when I visited, but from inside it looked like the perfect spot to watch the sun go down with healthy, low-alcohol cocktails.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 212

Freebies: Complimentary glass bottles of water handed to guests when they leave and arrive.

Wifi: free

Extra charges: N/A

Disability access: 10 mobility accessible rooms, 16 hearing accessible rooms

Pet policy: There’s a “dog friends” offering that includes dog toys, dog beds, dog throws, dog bowls, collar, leash, harness, poop bag and poop bag carrier.

Bottom line

Best thing: The gym.

Worst thing: The overall lack of charm.

Perfect for: Wellness warriors who want to spend 60 per cent of their trip working out.

Not right for: People who aren’t that bothered about healthy living.

Instagram from: The room for fabulous views.

Room rate: Doubles from £200 a night.

equinox-hotels.com/nyc

