Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market ‘stuck’ as trading volume drops to monthly low

By Anthony Cuthbertson and Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Bitcoin is experiencing a period of remarkable price stability, despite major developments within the crypto space in recent days.

With BTC returning above $40,000 on Wednesday, it is currently in the upper bounds of the $33,000-$44,000 window that it has been trading within since early January.

There have been a few minor surges and crashes in that time, driven by major geopolitical events like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though a long-term trajectory is yet to emerge.

The broader cryptocurrency market has largely mirrored bitcoin’s price movements, though some leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have suffered slightly heavier losses as investors turn to the more risk-averse bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s emerging role as a store of value during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty was boosted by the European Parliament’s decision on Monday to not ban crypto mining, as well as US President Joe Biden’s executive order last week encouraging innovation and development in the space. Elon Musk has also said he will not sell his holdings.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below.

The Independent

EU vote on bitcoin mining ban could ‘completely destabilise’ cryptocurrency

European Union parliamentarians will vote on whether to ban bitcoin mining on Monday amid concerns about its environmental impact.The draft framework could outlaw cryptocurrencies that rely on an energy-intensive process known as proof-of-work, whereby computers perform complex mathematical puzzles in order to generate new units of the digital asset.Bitcoin is among several leading cryptocurrencies that uses proof-of-work technology, though Ethereum (ETH) plans to switch to a system known as proof-of-stake that requires far less energy.The decision of whether to ban proof-of-work will be made by members of the EU’s economic and monetary affairs committee, who will vote on the propose...
MARKETS
