Biden and Harris announce steps to close gender, racial wage gaps

By Jarrett Renshaw, Nandita Bose
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis following meetings at Cotroceni Palace, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucharest, Romania, March 11, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced moves to close gender and racial wage gaps, and boost pay equity for new federal workers and employees of federal contractors.

The White House made the announcements to mark Equal Pay Day, which draws attention to gender-based pay disparities.

"Gender equality is not a women's issue. It benefits everybody," Biden said in a room filled with nearly 400 women - the largest indoor gathering at the White House since he took office.

Among the steps taken was an executive order signed by Biden, which limits the use of salary history in employment decisions by federal contractors. The Office of Personnel Management also began work to address the use of salary history in the hiring and pay-setting process for federal employees.

On average, women who work full-time make just 83 cents for every dollar that a man makes, Vice President Harris said earlier in the day. The gap is even wider for women of color, she said. Over a 40-year career, a woman will lose out on about $400,000 and that wage gap is closer to $1 million for women of color, she added.

"Lower wages mean working women have less money - less money to save today. And lower wages mean they receive lower social security benefits in their senior years," Harris said.

Current and former members of the U.S. women's national soccer team, who reached a $24 million agreement last month on an equal pay dispute with U.S. Soccer, joined the president at the White House event on Tuesday.

The dispute, which dated back to a March 2019 gender-discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, was resolved with both parties agreeing to equal rates of pay for the women's and men's national teams.

Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chris Reese and Karishma Singh

Gon Shen
1d ago

These politicians want black votes. So they want suppress Asian American wages and give free money to African Americans. That’s their way to close racial wage gaps. Because African Americans elected Biden, some of them now feel free to attack Asian Americans because Biden is anti-Chinese.

Reply(10)
33
Darkstar86
2d ago

This shows you how increasingly socialist they are trying to make us. They are now trying to make it an incentive for people to leave the private sector and work for government to be able to live.

Reply(2)
21
clrdg
1d ago

Not thinking that's on the mind of most voters right now. How about let America pump our oil and end this outrageous inflation? Easy as reversing several EOs signed Jan 20th 2021!

Reply
13
