Republican Group Burns Trump Supporters In Mock PSA To Air On Fox News

A Republican group is running an ad on Fox News that calls out members of the GOP who recognize the danger of Donald Trump but plan to vote for him if he’s the party’s nominee in 2024.

The spot from the Republican Accountability Project is meant to resemble the old ASPCA ads featuring singer Sarah McLachlan . Except instead of a plea to help animals escape abusive environments, this one’s a mock PSA for Republicans suffering from “Partisan Derangement Syndrome” who are “too far gone” to be saved:

The ad is set to run in the D.C. market on “Fox & Friends” next week ― reportedly one of Trump’s favorite shows.

“This ad shows the ridiculous lengths these Republicans will go to try to remain in Trump’s good graces,” Sarah Longwell, the organization’s executive director, said in a news release. “They know Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and actions on January 6 were wrong, but they lack the courage to take a stand and say they won’t support him.”

The Republican Accountability Project, a group of “never Trump” conservatives, has been calling out members of the GOP who enabled the former president, especially during and after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by his supporters. The group has taken out ads against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and others, and has vowed to support candidates who challenge Trump’s enablers in the primaries.

CORRECTION : A previous version of this story said the ad would run nationally. The Republican Accountability Project later clarified that it will only run in the D.C. market.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.