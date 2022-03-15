ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

Mayor Breed responds after man injured trying to stop car burglary on SF's Lombard Street

By Lyanne Melendez
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14taOe_0efMi1Jw00

San Francisco's reputation has been tarnished by the many break-ins captured on camera -- Just Sunday a man was injured as he tried to stop a car burglary on Lombard Street.

In the dashcam video first obtained by ABC7 Sunday, a car is standing by while the perpetrator takes only a few seconds to break in, stealing what's inside the parked vehicle. Then a man runs across the street and tries to stop them by jumping onto the hood of the getaway car. They quickly pull away and the man falls off and onto the ground.

"The last thing we want people to do is put their lives on the line, to get involved in this. I think the difference here is we have more eyes and ears on the street and when I say more eyes and ears, it's just having more video surveillance, making arrest to apprehend people," Mayor London Breed said.

In Sunday's case, a patrol car quickly responds, yet for some reason police were not able to stop them.

EXCLUSIVE: Man gets flung onto road trying to stop car burglary at SF's Lombard Street

Video shows a man getting flung into the street while trying to stop a car break-in at San Francisco's Lombard Street, a popular tourist destination.

Monday, there was no response from the police department.

In a statement put out Sunday, SFPD said, "The vehicle fled the scene, caused one of the victims to be injured and evaded the officers."

These videos have the tendency of going viral, which have tarnished San Francisco's reputation.

In fact, last week during the State of the City address Mayor Breed called the viral Walgreens video "noise."

"You see it on social media. You see one video take off as if it's telling the whole truth about who we are," Breed said.

VIDEO: Mayor Breed says SF recovery 'coming' in State of the City address

San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivered her State of the City address as the city gets ready to ramp up the return of workers to many offices.

In an effort to bring back needed tourism, the mayor will arrive in London tomorrow, and also visit Brussels, Frankfurt and Paris--meeting with mayors and tourism executives.

"What I have tried to do is impress upon them how important it is that we have their safety at the forefront in terms of our increase in officers, our increase in retired officers, but also our ambassadors and programs in order to keep eyes and ears on the streets in areas where there are large number of tourists," Breed said.

Europe, more than any other market is expected to lead the global recovery and city officials want them here.

Comments / 15

Mike Brodecki
1d ago

Breed is a joke just like her buddy Newsome everyone is the problem not them of course and we pay them a ridiculous salary wake up folks

Reply
14
AP_000679.e3f1ad80418647e28a733edbe6a3ab11.2053
1d ago

And we get to play for her trip…. Clean up the city for Pete’s sake. I want to see the mayor out on the street dealing with the issues at hand. And the cops just let them go as well …..

Reply(1)
6
Tatiana Davis
18h ago

Shes actually saying its VIDEOS that are tarnishing SFs reputation?? 😂 My God these people are tone deaf. I've stopped going to SF even though my best friend lives there and it's NOT because of videos. I stopped going after the whole "Occupy" movement. I took the train into the City to go to a happy hour place and had to walk by a tent city. One dude had a sign on his tent asking people to not pee there (beside the tent) as that was his home. Needles were everywhere. I saw for myself, not on a video. 🙄

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Lombard Street#Abc7#Pd#Sf
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy