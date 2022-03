The 1st day of the NCAA Tournament for the B1G was an up and down one. The day began with 11-seed Michigan upsetting 6-seed Colorado State 75-63. The Rams led the Wolverines for the majority of the game up until the 10:30 mark in the 2nd half. Hunter Dickinson was the team’s scoring leader, finishing the game with 21 points. The Wolverines will now face the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers Saturday at 5:15 ET on CBS.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO