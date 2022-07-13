ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shoppers Swear This Exfoliating Foot Peel Is “More Worth It Than a Pedicure” & It’s 47% Off For Only A Hour

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzxEp_0efDguz300

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to self-care time, you can’t forget to give your feet some TLC too. We’ve found the perfect remedy for those war-torn feet that suffered during the cold months. Consider it as a foot facial, if you may. This top-rated foot peel mask takes care of all of your foot problems, particularly those on the rough and dry side. This foot mask is a skincare essential that slips on like a pair of socks. It’s extremely soothing as it offers an exfoliating foot treatment. It comes with two pairs loaded with natural ingredients and botanical extracts. It may be slightly gross at first, but trust us, the result is thoroughly satisfying.

The exfoliating masks heal your dry skin, leaving baby soft skin. There’s no better time to shop for them than now. These foot peel masks are literally 47 percent off during Prime Day . But there’s only one hour left to get it for just $14. But either way, this pack is still affordable which is great since you’ll want to buy more. Keep in mind that y ou’ll need to be a Prime member to snag this deal. But if you’re not, sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the discounts.

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

$13.68, originally $25.99


Buy now

Sign Up

One reviewer said, “I can’t decide if I’m grossed out or amused but this product is worth more than any pedicure you can receive if you’re wanting to rid of dead skin.”

So if you neglected your feet this winter, opt for these foot masks. They’re a huge lifesaver when it comes to dry skin on the feet. The foot peel masks remove dead skin and restore cracked heels. Get fresh feet that are super soft and callus free.

All it takes is 60 minutes to leave it on once then consistently soak your feet daily for less than two weeks. Choose between aloe vera, peppermint, tea tree to begin your new at-home spa treatment. Check out Soft Touch’s Foot Peel Mask for brand new, smooth feet.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.  Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

People Are Calling This Serum ‘Youth in a Bottle’ After Seeing Results in a Week & It’s Just $28 RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is in full swing, and dang the beauty discounts are good. No joke—everything from line-smoothing retinol eye creams to celeb-loved snail mucin toners are majorly discounted from now until the end of July 13th, so run like the wind to Amazon before it’s all over. Just make sure you’ve signed up to be a Prime member to take advantage of all these limited-time offerings, like one on the Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s a stunning 30 percent off.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The Drugstore Mascara That Everyone Is Obsessed With Is Only $12 For Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. I’m pretty discerning when it comes to advocating viral TikTok products and trends, generally speaking, but when I discovered that my favorite $5 Mascara from the drugstore was getting the spotlight on social (not to mention ranking as a top Amazon best-seller in the beauty arena), I had zero doubt in my mind. While I’ve been using this volumizing and lash-lifting mascara for years, it never occurred to me to a full Essence Lash Princess review. Oh, and it’s only $4 on Amazon right now for Prime Day (!!!) for all Prime members. While...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedicure#Cosmetics#Buy More#Dry Skin#Peel
SheKnows

Shania Twain Uses a Surprising Kitchen Ingredient for Her Skin & Haircare Routines — & Last Chance to Get One for up to 30% Off on Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Despite being the queen of Country music, Shania Twain has kept a very low profile over the years. However, she’s been hinting over the years about how she keeps her skin so supple and youthful. Her secret isn’t something you can buy at DermStore, but rather something you can buy at Whole Foods. Back in 2017, Twain told The Cut that she brings olive oil everywhere she travels. “This is going to sound weird, but because I’m traveling so much, I take… a bit of olive oil or any face cream that I’ve...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Loves This Sustainable Face Cleanser So Much That She Used It On Her Wedding Day — Last Chance to Snag for Only $16

Click here to read the full article. It’s one thing to love a cleanser for everyday use, but to love one so much that you use it on the happiest day of your life? That’s how you know it’s a truly great product. The Duchess of Cambridge knows luxury when she sees it and isn’t afraid to let the world know how to achieve it for themselves. But this time, Kate Middleton’s wedding makeup artist spilled the deets. Per Hello Magazine, Middleton’s wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston insists on removing any dirt or impurities from one’s face by using...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Christina Hendricks’ Go-To Makeup Remover For Removing Waterproof Mascara Is 30% Off for Today Only

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to aging gracefully, Christina Hendricks is one of the Queens and finally, after years of wondering, she broke down her entire anti-aging skincare routine. During her recent “Go to Bed With Me” video with Harper’s Bazaar, the Good Girls star told fans that she only takes baths and very much prioritizes self-care habits. She went from shampoo to restoring serum, giving fans every detail, but we’re obsessed with her go-to makeup remover. Hendricks told the audience that she has to wear makeup every day for work, despite the products having an...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Amazon Dress Is Superior to More Expensive Brands—Here's Why

Click here to read the full article. You can’t scroll through your social media these days without being hit with a video raving about that Halara dress. Chances are you already know the one — it’s the brand’s Wannabe Everyday Activity Dress that has a built-in bra and exercise shorts. Outdoor Voices sells a similar dress, too, for $100. But before you click “buy,” check out this Amazon dupe first. The Ewedoos Tennis Dress, which is currently on sale for just $36.99, is made with a comfy 4-way stretch sweat-wicking spandex material that lets you move how you want to. The...
TENNIS
SheKnows

Shoppers Are In Love With These Luxurious Area Rugs That Gets ‘Tons of Compliments’ & They’re Up to 82% Off This Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for a sign to give your home a new look? Well, Amazon Prime Day gives the perfect excuse to decorate your home with anything it may or may not need — but who’s judging when there are so many amazing deals. And the easiest way to spruce up every space in the household? Area rugs. They come in so many colors, sizes, and designs to fit any decor taste while also making a room feel so much more welcoming. Luckily, we’ve found the most stylish yet affordable rugs to add to your cart immediately. Loloi Rugs will elevate your home with their vintage look, and they’re deeply discounted right now. These artisanal rugs are up to 82 percent off, and it’s literally the best deal we’ve seen in a while.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Garcelle Beauvais Just Launched a Stunning New Home Decor Line That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Tropical Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has officially entered the home decor space. Beauvais just launched a tropics-inspired decor line with HSN called Garcelle at Home, and the pieces will transport your space to an island vacation inspired by Beauvais’ roots. “Somebody pinch me!” Beauvais wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited to tell you that I’m launching my very own home decor collection! #GarcelleatHome is inspired by my Haitian roots and I cannot wait for you all to get a taste of the island life from the comfort of your own home.” But...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Elite Daily

19 Clever Hacks That Will Make Your Makeup Routine So Much Easier

Whether you swear by your ability to pull off a full beat in a matter of minutes or you’re just getting the hang of winged liner, chances are you’ve tried a makeup hack or two. Discovering a genius makeup hack can be a beautiful thing, especially if it cuts down on the time you spend on your beauty routine. Mostly thanks to viral moments from TikTok creators, there’s no shortage to the growing lists of hacks to try, but it can be hard to know which ones really do the trick. When it comes to how I approach makeup hacks, I prefer to consult experts before testing things out on myself so I asked celebrity makeup artist Jenny Patinkin for her professional opinion.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Last Chance to Stock Up On Every Shade of This Long-Lasting Lip Stain That’s Only $5 For Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s a lip gloss or a good old-fashioned lipstick, no makeup look is complete without the perfect lip. However, finding the perfect ones for our lips can be a bit difficult, but like always, we turn to TikTok for the answers. The verdict? Everyone is loving these colorful and long-lasting lip tints.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Margot Robbie ‘Can’t Live Without’ These Acne-Fighting Correcting Pads & They’re 30% For Less Than 12 Hours on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. One of the coolest and arguably most beautiful actresses of our time is the ever-so-lovable Margot Robbie. The Suicide Squad star recently divulged her step-by-step skincare routine, and within the extensive routine, we found a possible, acne-fighting holy grail good for any age. In an in-depth skincare routine interview with the Skincare Edit, the Birds of Prey actress divulged that she swears by a cult-favorite brand. She uses the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads religiously, saying, “I honestly stumbled across them, and now I can’t live without them. Your skin is better...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Only a Few Hours Left to Get Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings That Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Kate Middleton-Loved Clothing Brand Is Up to $195 Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton is constantly offering us some major fashion inspo. Whether she’s rocking some casual shoes like her famous summer espadrilles, dazzling accessories, or dresses that make the perfect seasonal frock, we always wind up turning to the Duchess of Cambridge for the latest trends. Even though we often can’t nab the designer brands she usually wears, there are times when some items go on rare sale. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the Kate Middleton-loved brand Reiss is featuring items up to $195 off their original prices.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours

Polyglutamic acid, niacinamide, kombucha, aquaxyl — there is an endless array of buzzy and trendy active ingredients competing for the skincare spotlight at any given time. While they definitely all have their merits, sometimes you just need something old and reliable like vitamin C. It's a stalwart ingredient in everything from serums to sunscreens thanks to a wide range of scientifically proven benefits including skin brightening, wrinkle reduction, and protection against damaging free radicals and UV exposure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Meghan Markle-Approved ‘Cure-All’ Oil For Blemishes For Only $14 on Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Whether it’s one of her favorite Tatcha products or a body care product, we always want to know what Meghan Markle has in her makeup bag. And this time, it’s a shockingly versatile oil. Meghan told Allure back in 2017 that she swears by The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil, a multipurpose product that she calls her ‘cure-all’ for everything from bites to pimples. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & You Can Snag The Starter Kit For 30% Off on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles. And even though it sounds scary, it’s actually relaxing and soothing. The device promises to visibly tone the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy