ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

'That baby only knows love': Papillion couple who shared surrogacy story welcomes daughter

By Alexandra Stone
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1MHd_0efDHC7S00

PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion couple, Mario and Monte Foreman-Powell, made headlines last year following asurprise appearance on "The Ellen Show".

After years of having to hide their love, the couple shared their story and the struggles they faced early in their relationship.

"It was not really accepted to be gay," Monte said during a 2021 interview with KETV.

In their Ellen appearance, the couple also announced their latest adventure: embarking on the journey to becoming parents through surrogacy.

Ever since then, the Foreman-Powells have shared their life's ups and downs freely. That includes documenting their journey to become fathers, taking followers along for each step on social media.

The couple even introduced people to their surrogate.

"What we tell people all the time is she was our friend before our surrogate," Monte said.

Ariel Hadsell is a good friend of the couples, with a husband and three children of her own.

"I think it made it a lot easier that we're closer as friends and now, we're family," Hadsell said.

The couple found out they were expecting just before Father's Day last year. By fall, they learned they'd be welcoming a baby girl.

Then, on Feb. 10, Mario and Monte's longtime dream of welcoming a child became a reality.

Marayla Auline Foreman-Powell was born.

"I just started crying," Mario said, "I was like, 'oh my gosh', this is a real baby that's right in front of us."

Mario and Monte wanted to share their journey to be the example they never had for this path to parenthood, and they want to provide information they've learned along the way about navigating surrogacy.

"We speak about the real things. We don't sugarcoat it, but we also opened this platform up because we didn't have that when we started this process," Monte said.

They also have a message of hope for other families.

"Just keep pushing forward regardless of what setbacks you go through. Because it's worth it," Mario said.

"It's just like an unconditional love," Monte said.

It's that love the couple says is at the core of any family.

"That baby only knows love," Monte said, "and she just happens to get extra love with two fathers and a mother."

The process forged an even closer bond between Mario, Monte and Ariel.

The Foreman-Powells said Ariel comes over every other day.

They always want her to be in Marayla's life and said their daughter will always know who her biological mother is.

"We decided that once she comes of age and she whatever she decides that she wants to call her, then that's what their relationship with each other will be, and we will be honest with her the entire time," Monte said.

For her part, Ariel said she hadn't thought about being a surrogate before but was happy to do it.

"Me and my husband talked about it and we're like, 'I mean yeah, what greater gift can I give to somebody else? You know?' So yeah. And like I said, we're truly family after all this, and it's just amazing that I was able to give them a baby," Ariel said.

The most precious gifts: a baby and bonds that will last a lifetime. A story of love they now share with the world.

"So yeah we are family, and it's very different, but this is our story. It's our life," Monte said.

Mario, Monte and Ariel said they're talking about baby number two and giving Marayla to a sibling.

You can follow along with this family on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Society
Papillion, NE
Society
City
Papillion, NE
Papillion, NE
Entertainment
Reuters

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine's battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to...
MILITARY
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes passionate plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion: ‘You can stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surrogacy#The Foreman Powells
CNN

CNN

933K+
Followers
139K+
Post
743M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy