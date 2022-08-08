Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends

Click here to read the full article.

Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends . If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.

Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out of budget before I ran out of closet space. Luckily, I’ve developed a knack for finding on-trend items at an on-budget price point.

This fall, I’m on the hunt for the perfect denim dress , a classic trench or baggy jeans (to name a few pieces). The best part of these fall trends is that they’re all staple pieces. You’ll be able to wear them beyond the fall season and into the winter (and beyond!) so it may be worth looking for investment items instead of running to Zara.

I’ve done my due diligence to find replicas of each trending spring celebrity fashion item that I’m sure Miss. Jenner herself would approve of. Keep reading to get the star-inspired look.

Baggy Jeans

Looking effortlessly cool surprisingly involves quite a bit of effort. Finding an amazing pair of jeans usually involves a lot of trial and error—luckily, Kylie Jenner has verified that this simplified solution will continue to be the biggest denim trend (literally): baggy jeans. Whether you buy a pair of vintage or brand new, the only other thing you’ll need to nail this trend is a belt. Baggy jeans are also a great investment because they can easily be dressed up or down. Pair them with heels like Kylie Jenner did and take the look a step farther with an oversized matching denim jacket. Special shoutout to Stormi Webster’s on-trend sneaker and cargo skirt combo (go ahead and try that trend too).

Good Skate Jean

These jeans from Good American check all the boxes for a baggy look. They fit snug around the hips and then fall loosely through the ankle with a little extra fabric to scrunch up. They come in three different washes and sizes 00-26.

Barbiecore Pink

Hot pink, hottest pink and hotter pink are all the rage right now and the trend is guaranteed to be continued into fall fashion. The vibrant pink phenomenon is formally known as Barbiecore and Kylie Jenner is just one of many celebrities joining in on the bright fun. While hot pink mini dresses and slips were all the rage this summer, the trend will take a sleeker direction for the fall. Look for form-fitting bodysuits, soft cashmere knits and pops of color for footwear.

Anya Boysuit

This hot pink bodysuit has the same statement effect as Kylie Jenner’s while still being relatively simple.

Wrap Around Sunglasses

Sport mode has been activated with sporty sunglasses coming in as one of fall’s biggest trends. The look immediately makes a statement (and is a bit intimidating if I’m being honest) and very functional. The Kardashian-Jenner crew has been rocking this funky futuristic sunglass style lately which means that it won’t be long before everybody is. I love how Kylie Jenner coordinated her 3-D grey pair to match her jeans.

Oval Gucci Glasses

This pair of Gucci glasses combine the alien space shape and sporty silhouette perfectly. Get them before they sell out (because I guarantee they will).

Leather Pants

If you bought the Aritzia Melina pants a few years ago, you can go ahead and pull them back out of your closet in preparation for colder temperatures. Kylie Jenner (and Stormi) have confirmed that leather pants will be returning for yet another fall fashion cycle. If you love the trend but want to switch things up, look for a pair with details— I’m talking fringe, cut-outs and two-tone paneling.

A Denim Dress

If you’ve walked into Zara, Reformation or H&M lately, you’ve probably noticed the influx of denim and I’m not just talking about jeans. Denim corset tops, tanks, dresses and mini skirts have taken over the shelves and it’s only a matter of time before it takes over street style. Kylie Jenner went all out with a multi-tone strapless denim dress. This is a great look for going out but can also be toned down by throwing a blazer (or perhaps another denim jacket) over it.

Milly Strapless Denim Dress

This denim dress could take priority over your LBD—that’s how good it is.