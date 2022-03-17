The Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Click here to read the full article.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Ulta’s biannual 21 Days of Beauty Sale and the mega savings have only just begun. For three whole weeks, Ulta is slashing prices on their bestselling and top-rated makeup, fragrance, skin and hair care and so much more. We love a great beauty sale, but 21 days of beauty steals? It doesn’t get better than this here’s everything you need to know about the sale from today to April 2.

What is the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale?

Here’s how the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale works: For 21 days, you can shop a curated selection of the retailer’s most popular products at 50% off. Next to Ulta’s huge Black Friday sale , the 21 Days of Beauty deals are the steepest discounts you’ll be able to score from the retailer.

As with all great things, there’s a bit of fine print. Each beauty deal is open for just 24 hours before it ends. But really, with the constantly rotating selection of mega sale beauty products, you’re sure to see your beauty favorites majorly discounted.

Even better, there are a few special secret steal days peppered throughout the three weeks where you can snag even more savings. But don’t worry, we’ll be keeping you posted throughout the sale so you don’t miss a beat.

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: Today’s Deals

Thursday, March 17

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

This 3-in-1 product from Tarte is a springtime game-changer. It's an all in one formulation, designed to be a balm, gloss and treatment in a dreamy variety of colors, from clear to raspberry.







Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm



$21

$10.50





KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner

Inspired by the ultra-precise lines of tattoo artistry, this waterproof, not-going-anywhere eyeliner from KVD comes in two shades: inky black and rich chocolate brown.







KVD Beauty Tattoo



$23

$11.50





Stila One Step Correct

This triple-swirled double helix primer by Stila is made of three color-correcting pigments to even out and brighten the complexion: Green to neutralize redness, lavender to balance a yellow hue and peach to counteract sun spots.







Stila One Color Correct



$36

$18





Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads

Powered by the maximum-strength 2% salicylic acid and a 10% glycolic acid complex, these Peter Thomas Roth pads will clear up acne quickly, plus minimize the look of pores and even out bumpy texture.







Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads



$46

$23





Kiehl’s Since 1852 Ultra-Brightening Essentials

Kiehl's trio of best-selling brightening products — Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Energizing Radiance Masque and Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner — will give new life to dull, fatigued skin with activated vitamin C, turmeric and plant actives.







Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra-Brightening Essentials



$68

$34





DHC Cleansing Oil

This old school Japanese oil cleanser from DHC , formulated with a base of 100% organic olive oil, will dissolve makeup — even stubborn eyeliner — with ease, making it a great first step to a nighttime skin care routine.







DHC Deep Cleansing Oil



$29

$14.50





Lucky for us, Ulta’s given us a sneak peek at what we can expect later this week and beyond.

What kind of Ulta beauty deals can I expect?

Each day, a new slew of beauty products will go on sale for 50% off. And this year, Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale has even more beauty bestsellers and newcomers added to their roster, including majorly coveted brands like Smashbox, Tarte, KVD Beauty, Dermalogica and more.

From now until April 2nd, you’ll be able to stock up on makeup staples as well as products you’ve had your eye on but couldn’t get past the sticker shock. The best part? This sbeauty ale couldn’t come at a better time as we start to haul out our winter products and swap in our beauty favorites for spring.

You’ll find plenty of longtime bestsellers, from Tarte’s cult classic Shape Tape concealer and Maracuja Juicy lip in a range of delightful spring hues, to inky liners from KVD Beauty and eyebrow pencils from Urban Decay Cosmetics so your beauty routine can get a major spring refresh.