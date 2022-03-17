Here’s the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade route
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a two-year absence due to COVID-19 , the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is headed back to downtown Cleveland Thursday to celebrate all things green and Irish.Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day guide: Parades, pubs and bar crawls
This year, the parade is starting on Superior Avenue at East 18th Street heading west, as seen in the map below.
As it is a large, public event, with thousands of people expected, the city is restricting parking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and revelers are asked to consider taking RTA or using ride share services, especially if they plan on imbibing. The parade route itself is closed down to traffic as well.
The parade kicks off after 1 p.m. with the theme of “Ireland’s Scenic Coastlines.”
In general, people should arrive early as there is also an Eagles concert taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that evening.Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
Take a look at parking restrictions in the map below:
