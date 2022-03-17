ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade route

By Laura Morrison
**Related Video Above: FOX 8 wondered what St. Patrick’s Day would look like in Cleveland last year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a two-year absence due to COVID-19 , the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is headed back to downtown Cleveland Thursday to celebrate all things green and Irish.

This year, the parade is starting on Superior Avenue at East 18th Street heading west, as seen in the map below.

Map courtesy city of Cleveland

As it is a large, public event, with thousands of people expected, the city is restricting parking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and revelers are asked to consider taking RTA or using ride share services, especially if they plan on imbibing. The parade route itself is closed down to traffic as well.

The parade kicks off after 1 p.m. with the theme of “Ireland’s Scenic Coastlines.”

In general, people should arrive early as there is also an Eagles concert taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that evening.

Take a look at parking restrictions in the map below:

Map courtesy city of Cleveland

Find more information on the parade right here.

