Scientists call for immediate rollout of Covid jab for UK primary school children

New data also suggests that even a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine helps prevent older children against infection, and shortens severity of symptoms if the do become infected. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Scientists are calling for the immediate rollout of Covid vaccines to primary-aged children, as new data suggests that even a single dose of the Pfizer jab helps to prevent older children against infection, and shortens the duration and severity of symptoms if they do get infected.

According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, 2- to 11-year-olds have the highest rate of infections of any UK age group, with 4.2% testing positive during the week ending 5 March. Secondary-aged children (up to Year 11) have the lowest rate of infections, with 2.4% testing positive.

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) approved the vaccination of healthy 5- to 11-year-olds on 16 February. At the time, Sajid Javid said the NHS would prepare to extend this “non-urgent” vaccination offer to all children during April “to increase protection against potential future waves of Covid-19” – but parents are still unable to book an appointment, and it is unclear how vaccines will be delivered to this age group.

Some scientists fear that a new wave is now fast approaching – and with barely any primary-aged children vaccinated, and only around a quarter of 12- to 15-year-olds having received a second dose.

“I just don’t understand what the lack of urgency and the complacency is,” said Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds. “The BA.2 variant is surging across Europe, and kids are still going to be at school through to the summer.”

He added that while the risk of Covid to children is small, “it is magnified greatly when the virus is so prevalent”. Recent data published by the US Centres for Disease Control suggested that unvaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds were three times more likely to be admitted to hospital during January, compared to those who had received two vaccine doses.

Russell Viner, a professor of child and adolescent health at University College London, said while there were pragmatic and technical challenges associated with the mass vaccination of younger children, these issues should have been overcome by now. “I do believe there’s an argument to get on with this,” he said.

“The medical arguments are marginal for children, but once the decision has been made that the vaccine is safe, has some effectiveness, and on balance, parents should be able to opt in for their children if they so wish, there’s an equity argument to say that the system now needs to deliver that for children.

“Children have been at the back of the queue for benefits right across this pandemic. If they are entitled to a vaccination, they should have access to it if they want it.”

Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology and health informatics at University College London, said if the vaccines are going to have any impact it is important that they are given before an outbreak. Vaccinating younger children now, might also enable them to receive a second dose before the Autumn. According to JCVI guidance, 5- to 11-year-olds shouldn’t be offered a second dose until at least 12 weeks after their first jab.

Their warnings came as new data suggested a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine almost eliminated the risk of reinfection for at least 100 days for 12- to 17-year-olds who had recovered from Covid.

The study , which has not yet been peer-reviewed, analysed data from 115,775 British adolescents, whose parents reported their symptoms and vaccination status via the Zoe Covid symptom study app.

It also suggested that a single vaccine dose reduced the risk of infection with Omicron by 53.7% at 14–30 days, rising to 57.9% at 31–60 days, and by 63.7% after 61–90 days.

Among 12- to 15-year-olds who did become infected with Omicron, the following symptoms were less common among those who’d received a single vaccine dose: loss of smell, fever, low appetite, abdominal pains, and muscle pain.

Senior author Prof Emma Duncan from King’s College London said the findings highlighted the benefits of being vaccinated – both in terms of protection from illness, and avoiding further disruption to children’s education. “Our data suggest that even a single dose decreases the chance of getting infected, and that benefit is seen even more in those people who have had a previous infection,” she said.

• This article was amended on 16 March 2022. In an earlier version the subheading incorrectly said the JCVI was calling for the immediate rollout of jabs for younger children.