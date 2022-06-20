ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Adidas is Heating Up with New Deals on Summer Essentials

By Sage Anderson
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer ’s just started to heat up, and that means long days spent lounging under the hot sun — but adidas has all of this season’s latest styles that’ll help keep you looking (and feeling) cool. The company has made it even easier to switch up your summer wardrobe with the latest in footwear and apparel styles, with prices knocked down for their End of Season sale .

Yes, even though it’s called the “End of Season” sale, right now adidas is kicking off the summer with deals you won’t want to miss — everything from swimwear to crop tops and sweat-wicking shorts are significantly marked down, with savings of up to 50% off. You won’t even need a code to get the best discounts, either. But because these are limited-time deals, you should stock up on warm weather gear before these discounts set like the sun.

If you want to score merch with those three famous stripes without breaking the bank, then you should act fast. Summer isn’t endless, sadly, so you can shop the adidas sale here .

While you’re checking out the best adidas End of Season deals, it’s also a great time to browse the rest of adidas’ Summer Collection right now . We’ve found a few hot items below that’ll go perfectly with a frosty drink in hand and your favorite pair of adidas slides.

The Best adidas Apparel, Sneakers and Gear to Buy This Summer

From the adidas Adilette slides, to sneakers and mini backpacks, these are the coolest pieces of summer gear to snag right now (or for any season).

1. adidas Adilette Lite Slides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVj8A_0eexk42J00

adidas

No summer is complete without a pair of easy-on, easy-off slides. We love these adidas Adilette slip-ons not just because of their minimalist look, but their extra-soft, lightweight feel. They’re just as easy to wear for running around all day as they are for chilling at home. The slides are available in three colorways.


Buy:
adidas Adilette Lite Slides
at
$21

2. adidas Classic 3-Stripes Swim Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEibq_0eexk42J00

adidas

With a slightly shorter length and classic adidas three-stripes down the legs, these swim shorts are the perfect pairing for your adidas slides. They’re both sporty and sustainably-made, thanks to their 60% recycled plastic materials. The water-repellant finish also makes the fabric quick-drying enough for you to easily transition from sea to land. Whether you’re surfing, paddleboarding or just floating in the ocean, the shorts stay lightweight and comfortable, with a mesh inner lining to keep everything secure.


Buy:
adidas Classic 3-Stripes Swim Shorts
at
$25

3. adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izLlr_0eexk42J00

adidas

Going for a run in the summer can be a total sweatfest, and a slog if you don’t have the right gear. Adidas’ new form-fitting Ultraboost 22s make running or doing serious cardio in hot weather a total breeze. We’ve tested the brand’s Ultraboost sneakers in the past, and when you’re starting to slow down, the springy “Boost” midsole adds an extra pep to your step. They’re also sustainably-made with 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, plastic waste intercepted from beaches and shorelines that to stop ocean pollution. The Ultraboost 22s also come with a bouncy rubber outsole and a whopping 22 different colors.


Buy:
adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
at
$135

4. adidas Own the Run Tank Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGSYo_0eexk42J00

adidas

Whether you’re trying to shave minutes off your mile, or just trying to beat the heat, the adidas Own the Run tank top is for you. The fabric is cut to move comfortably with your body at any pace, and stays light and breathable in the heat. The “AEROREADY” finish also absorbs any excess sweating you’ll do this season, so you can focus on having fun under the sun.


Buy:
adidas Own the Run Tank Top
at
$21

5. adidas Mini Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EARPT_0eexk42J00

adidas

Nobody wants to be lugging around a bulky bag in the heat (unless you’re gearing up to head to the beach or need to pack up camping essentials). For everyday errands, grab this adidas mini backpack and toss in everything you need for a day out, from sunscreen to your keys. The woven texture and eye-catching colors will also stand out in a crowd if you’re slinging this over your shoulder at a music festival this season (it’s compact size actually makes it the perfect fit for several festival bag requirements ).


Buy:
adidas Mini Backpack
at
$47

6. adidas Essentials Fleece Colorblock Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOTlZ_0eexk42J00

adidas

Looking for a cozy sweatshirt to get you through the breezier summer nights? Went the temps drop at night, having a versatile hooded sweatshirt, like this Essentials Fleece, is a must-have, not to mention something you can toss on no matter the season. This pick also caught our eye due to its classic adidas Badge of Sport design across the chest. From its oversized pockets, to its soft feel, the fleecy fabric will keep you comfortable from beach bonfires at night and campfires in the fall.


Buy:
adidas Essentials Fleece Colorblock…
at
$39

