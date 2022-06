Meadow Brook Hall Summer Concerts 2022 – The summer concert series returns to Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester MI for Summer 2022 with 4 performances. The series features local musicians performing at Meadow Brook Hall and gardens on select summer evenings. Concert evenings include – light hors d’ oeuvres, and a self-guided main floor tour of the luxurious Meadow Brook Hall. Tickets are on sale now for these concerts for $35 each. Purchase them today by calling 248-364-6252 or visit meadowbrookhall.org/programs/summer-concert-series.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO