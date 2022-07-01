Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022

Sure, Prime Day is just days away, but you don't need to wait to find great Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals. Despite earning high marks from critics and users alike (including our own glowing Google Pixel 6 review ), Google's popular flagship phone is already seeing some pretty substantial price cuts if you know where to look. Loads of wireless carriers, for instance, are more than willing to sell you a cheap Pixel 6 if you switch from a competing carrier or add a new line.

Unfortunately, straight discounts are a little less common, but we'll share them here whenever we can. Keep reading for all of the best Pixel 6 deals of the month, and check back later if you don't find what you're looking for today — we try to update this list about once a week.

The two Pixel 6 devices have wowed users with their advanced 50MP rear cameras and the introduction of the 'Tensor', Google's very first in-house chipset. In fact, we went so far as to select the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro as two of the best Android phones that you can buy right now. So without any further ado, let's check out some of the best Pixel deals of the month.

Google Pixel 6 Deals

Get a Pixel 6 for only $99 when you add a line

If you buy a new Google Pixel 6 and add one of their eligible lines, T-Mobile will give you $500.99 over two years in the form of monthly credits, bringing the price of the phone down to $99 with no trade-in required. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $699.99 FREE when you add a line with any Unlimited Plan

Verizon has added the Pixel 6 to its list of devices that you can get for free when you add a new line on any Unlimited plan. Meet the requirements and you'll receive $699.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to cover the entire price of the 128GB version. Verizon deals never last for long, however, so I'd suggest jumping on this deal quickly before it expires. View Deal

Get $100 off when you transfer your number

Google Fi is a somewhat underrated wireless carrier operated by Google. Their specialty lies in flexible data plans, and right now they're offering new customers $100 off the Pixel 6 when you transfer an existing number to their service. That's obviously not an enormous discount, but it provides a little extra incentive if you were considering Google's wireless service anyway. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 $599.99 with 0% APR over 24 months

Buy the unlocked phone directly from the Google Store and you can get 0% interest if you pay over 24 months (that's a monthly payment of $24.96). If you're interested in Google Store Financing, the company is also offering a $100 statement credit for a limited time. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro Deals

Save $500 when you add a line at T-Mobile

Add a new line with any eligible data plan at T-Mobile, and the popular carrier will give you $500 in credits over 24 months when you buy the Pixel 6 Pro with a monthly payment plan. That brings the price of the smartphone down to just $399, not too shabby for one of the best flagship devices available now. View Deal

Switch to Visible and get a $100 gift card

Visible is a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's nationwide 5G and LTE network. Switch to Visible from an eligible competing carrier, pick up a Pixel 6 Pro, and the popular MVNO hook you up with a free $100 gift card that you can use at a ton of online retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. All you need to do is pay for three months of service on time. View Deal

Get $50 off the Pixel 6 Pro when you purchase a 12-month plan

Similar to the Pixel 6 deal described above, if you sign up for the 12-month prepaid plan at Mint Mobile, you'll instantly get $50 off the price of a Pro. It's not an enormous price cut, but given the low price of the prepaid plan, it's still a win-win. View Deal

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old phone

If you're trying to ditch an old phone, you could send it to Verizon and get up to $800 off the price of a Pixel 6 Pro. All you need to do is trade in your eligible device and sign up for any Unlimited plan, and you'll receive the funds in the form of promo credits spread over 36 months View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899 $829 at Amazon

You can get a wee $70 discount if you buy an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro directly through Amazon. Although the price isn't as low as what you'll see if you purchase the phone through a wireless carrier, the simplicity of a straight discount is always pretty tempting View Deal

Frequently asked questions

Will there be a Google Pixel 7?

Absolutely! As we learned during the 2022 Google I/O keynote , the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to arrive later this year, alongside the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch. The Pixel 7 lineup will feature a similar look as their predecessors, but with a new camera visor (made of recycled aluminum) and next-gen Tensor chipset.

Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a hits store shelves later this month (July 28th), so many folks are wondering if they should pick up the budget version of Google's flagship or opt for the original. The two phones share a lot of the same features, including the Tensor chip, but there are a few key differences. The Pixel 6, for instance, has a decidedly smoother display thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate, and the stunning 50MP camera is certainly worth trying out if you like to take photos.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6a boasts a lot of the same power and durability features as the flagship Pixel 6 at a significantly lower price. The decision is ultimately up to you, but take a look at our Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a guide if you need some help deciding.

Once you get your new phone, you'll probably want to protect the investment with a durable, high-quality case. Lucky for you, we've tested loads of sturdy cases and you can read about them in our roundups of the best Google Pixel 6 cases and best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases .

If you're torn between the Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, go read our S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 guide before committing to a phone. If you do decide to go with the Samsung phone instead, you'll want to make a quick stop by our list of the best S22 deals (also penned by yours truly).

