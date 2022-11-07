Read full article on original website
New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter
Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
WMTW
At 102, Virginia Oliver is a Maine lobstering legend
Virginia Oliver, who was born in 1920, has been harvesting lobsters since the age of 10. At the age of 102, she still works side-by-side with her 79-year-old son. "My father was a lobster dealer," she said. "It's just my whole life." Her boat, the Virginia, docks at Spruce Head...
The No. 1 State Connecticut Residents Move to the Most Genuinely Surprised Me
I've thought about it so many times over the years, if I didn't live in Connecticut, where would I?. Some place warmer? Probably. Some place quieter? Nah, I like the bustle of the cities along the east coast. Pennsylvania is hot right now, maybe there? The good thing about living in Connecticut is that we're around 5 hours in any direction from another world. If you go North, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are all very livable. South? Philly, DC, Baltimore are all huge. West? Buffalo, Cleveland, etc. Where are most Connecticut residents moving lately? New York.
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
NECN
Relative of ‘Lady of the Dunes' Speaks: ‘This Is Very Shocking'
Days after a murder victim whose body was found on Cape Cod in 1974 was identified, her family members are speaking about the case. The woman, known for decades only as "The Lady of the Dunes," was identified Monday as Ruth Marie Terry. Her family is still trying to process what happened.
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans’ bottom lines and budgets. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job. See Our...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Maine
Maine is a state in the uppermost northeast corner of the United States of America, bordered by Canada (New Brunswick and Quebec) on its northern end, and New Hampshire on its west end. Maine’s coastal location makes it a sought-after locale for lovers of nature. It is known for its clams, lobster, forests, national parks, islands, and mountains. Let’s take a look at the highest point in Maine.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Did you know that Vermont receives more annual snowfall than anywhere else in the United States? The state averages 89 inches of snow annually, but some mountainous areas can receive over 300 inches of snow in one year. Factors like topography, distance from the coast, and storm patterns all make Vermont one of the snowiest states with one of the coldest winters.
Veterans get a helping hand and a flight to D.C. from a Lexington rock band
The Five Below rock band helps raise money to fly Korean and Vietnam war veterans to Washington D.C.
What to know about tonight’s results from Vermont, the North Country and New Hampshire
When are results expected in Vermont, the North Country and New Hampshire? How is a winner declared? What if it's too close to call?
Mass. House to have more Democrats than any session since 2009
The already-massive supermajority Democrats wield in the Massachusetts Legislature is guaranteed to get larger next session. With one race still too close to call Wednesday afternoon, Democrats had already claimed victory or been declared winners in 132 of 160 House districts. That’s three more seats than they secured last cycle, and with the Senate maintaining its existing 37-3 breakdown, Democrats are assured of a net legislative pickup of at least three and perhaps four seats as they head toward trifecta control on Beacon Hill.
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
MIAMI (AP) — Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations in areas that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is forecast to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region. Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, weakened to having maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) early Thursday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. The storm was about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of Orlando. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph (22 kph).
WATCH: A Big Black Bear Roaming the Streets Visits This New Hampshire Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What would you do if you saw a black bear in the wild?. As someone who likes to hike and spend time in nature, I have...
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Winnacunnet (N.H.) 2023 MF/ATT Franciosa commits to Western Connecticut State
Winnacunnet (N.H.) 2023 midfield/attack Antonio Franciosa of 4 Leaf Lacrosse NE has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Western Connecticut State University. High school: Winnacunnet High School (Hampton Falls, NH) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Western Connecticut State University. Club teams: 4 Leaf...
