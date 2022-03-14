Your ultimate guide to the American Express Membership Rewards program

Proclaim your vax status loud and clear with Uncommon Good’s Vaccine Card Case. Because you’re not throwing away your shot . . . literally. Not since you were making flashcards for your American History midterm has one index card meant so much. And although the waning of the Omicron wave means many popular destinations like Hawai‘i and Iceland have lifted all COVID-related entry requirements, others like Italy, Canada, and Bermuda are only relaxing testing protocols, which means you still need your vaccination card handy. Within the continental United States, a similar situation is emerging: Most states have lifted restrictions, but many individual restaurants, museums, and theaters are opting to continue requiring proof of vaccination to enter.
