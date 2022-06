Of all the things that having ankylosing spondylitis has taught me, this might have been the hardest lesson for me to learn. Asking for help has never been easy for me. I have always had the mindset that it was just easier to do it myself rather than ask for help. Unfortunately, when I was diagnosed, this mindset continued. I suffered in silence for years thinking I could just power through it.

