ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Brittany Matthews marries Patrick Mahomes in cut-out wedding dress

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkAaD_0eesOEm500

High school sweethearts Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes have tied the knot in an outdoor wedding ceremony.

The couple shared pictures from their weekend nuptials in a dual Instagram post on 13 March. Matthews, 26, wore a white gown with a cut-out bodice and flowing train while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, 26, donned a light gray three-piece suit and sparkling loafers.

“Mr & Mrs Mahomes,” they captioned the Instagram post.

The newly married couple posed with their one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who also wore a white dress for the occasion. The NFL quarterback and Matthews were engaged in September 2020 and announced the birth of their daughter in February 2021 on Instagram.

Friends and fans of the newlyweds expressed their congratulations in the comments of their Instagram post. The NFL star’s brother Jackson Mahomes wrote: “Family,” with three black heart emojis. “So happy for you guys”.

Jonas Brothers guitarist Kevin Jonas commented: “Congrats!!” while Twilight alum Taylor Lautner wrote: “Let’s go baby!!”

Matthews’ unique wedding gown follows the current trend of cut-out fashion. Cut-outs became a fashion staple in 2021 when designers such as Alexander McQueen, Chloe, and Chanel featured cut-outs in their collections. According to bridal fashion influencer Hope LaVine , cut-outs are on the rise.

“Post-pandemic brides are willing to be a little edgier, sexier, and daring,” LaVine, who has worked in the bridal industry for seven years, told us. LaVine shares her best bridal fashion tips, trends, and designers with her 223,000 followers on TikTok . “I think people are cutting down guest lists, not accommodating opinions, and just doing what they want for once! This includes wearing cut-outs in wedding dresses,” she said.

Cut-outs are desirable for new brides because the style offers a mix of trendy and timelessness for a wedding gown. Not only does it create a slimming effect and give the illusion of a smaller waist, but cut-outs also help to balance out heavier fabric.

“I also think because the world is moving in a more body positive direction, it allows room in demand for such bold styles like cut-outs,” LaVine said. “People are just enjoying their confidence in their bodies I think and cut-outs are one way to celebrate that.”

For the Fall 2022 Bridal Fashion Week, brands like Lihi Hod, PatBO, and Scorcesa incorporated cut-outs into their bridal looks, according to Brides . Apart from cut-outs, LaVine forecasts that bridal mini dresses, feathers, puff sleeves, corsetry, and color are some of the biggest and boldest trends to expect for 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes’ mom celebrated his wedding with a really cute throwback pic

Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews over the weekend, and the only person more excited than the happy couple might be Mahomes' mom, Randi. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Matthews said "I do" on Saturday in Hawaii and his proud mom shared a throwback photo to celebrate the day.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family. No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Lautner
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Brittany Matthews
Person
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Fashion Week#Kansas City Chiefs#Jonas Brothers#Chanel
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough reunites with ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest and fans go wild

Julianne Hough reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest on Friday – nine years after their split. The actress and her brother Derek Hough were guests on Ryan's On-Air with Ryan Seacrest show, and he wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room. Ryan admitted that his co-hosts feared the interview would be uncomfortable and "awkward", but the former couple quickly put their minds at ease.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Simone Biles and Her Fiancé Wear Cute Matching Outfits on Instagram

Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, are having a cute twin moment on our Instagram feed. Over the weekend, the Olympic gold medalist posted a snapshot of herself and Owens twinning in a brightly lit setting. In the post, the engaged couple wore a white and brown boxed jacket with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Diana Ross’ daughters post fab throwback pic with mom, sisters: ‘My first tribe’

Mother’s Day is still two months away, but Diana Ross’ daughters aren’t waiting around to celebrate the singing legend, film star and all-round icon — or each other. Instead, on Tuesday, Chudney Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Tracee Ellis Ross marked International Women’s Day by honoring the woman who brought them into the world, as well as their own connection as sisters, with posts on social media.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Jennifer Garner Rocks All Leather and Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots on Throwback Magazine Cover

With red carpet appearances and paparazzi-shot outings still limited due to the pandemic, celebrities have been filing our need for star studded content by revisiting some of their favorite career highs (and lows) in throwback Instagram posts. While Jennifer Garner—queen of the wonderfully weird social media video—usually sticks to old-school photos of her childhood and her look-alike sisters, this week she decided instead to celebrate the 20th anniversary of an old magazine cover. And, whoa baby, is it fire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

See Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's Sweetest Couple Moments

After two years of dating, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are getting married. The "Spencer" actress casually dropped the exciting news during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" back in November 2021, gushing about how her partner popped the big question. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it."
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Simone Biles’ Wedding Dress

Simone Biles said yes to the dress — times two. The GOAT gymnast recently experienced one of the most exciting steps on her bridal journey — picking her wedding ‘fit — and it’s giving fans so much life, especially since she chose two different gowns. Though not much is known about Simone Biles’ wedding dresses, the details we do know, including how much they could potentially cost and the famed designer behind them, should be enough to hold you over until the momentous occasion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post. Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy