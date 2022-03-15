Brittany Matthews marries Patrick Mahomes in cut-out wedding dress

High school sweethearts Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes have tied the knot in an outdoor wedding ceremony.

The couple shared pictures from their weekend nuptials in a dual Instagram post on 13 March. Matthews, 26, wore a white gown with a cut-out bodice and flowing train while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, 26, donned a light gray three-piece suit and sparkling loafers.

“Mr & Mrs Mahomes,” they captioned the Instagram post.

The newly married couple posed with their one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who also wore a white dress for the occasion. The NFL quarterback and Matthews were engaged in September 2020 and announced the birth of their daughter in February 2021 on Instagram.

Friends and fans of the newlyweds expressed their congratulations in the comments of their Instagram post. The NFL star’s brother Jackson Mahomes wrote: “Family,” with three black heart emojis. “So happy for you guys”.

Jonas Brothers guitarist Kevin Jonas commented: “Congrats!!” while Twilight alum Taylor Lautner wrote: “Let’s go baby!!”

Matthews’ unique wedding gown follows the current trend of cut-out fashion. Cut-outs became a fashion staple in 2021 when designers such as Alexander McQueen, Chloe, and Chanel featured cut-outs in their collections. According to bridal fashion influencer Hope LaVine , cut-outs are on the rise.

“Post-pandemic brides are willing to be a little edgier, sexier, and daring,” LaVine, who has worked in the bridal industry for seven years, told us. LaVine shares her best bridal fashion tips, trends, and designers with her 223,000 followers on TikTok . “I think people are cutting down guest lists, not accommodating opinions, and just doing what they want for once! This includes wearing cut-outs in wedding dresses,” she said.

Cut-outs are desirable for new brides because the style offers a mix of trendy and timelessness for a wedding gown. Not only does it create a slimming effect and give the illusion of a smaller waist, but cut-outs also help to balance out heavier fabric.

“I also think because the world is moving in a more body positive direction, it allows room in demand for such bold styles like cut-outs,” LaVine said. “People are just enjoying their confidence in their bodies I think and cut-outs are one way to celebrate that.”

For the Fall 2022 Bridal Fashion Week, brands like Lihi Hod, PatBO, and Scorcesa incorporated cut-outs into their bridal looks, according to Brides . Apart from cut-outs, LaVine forecasts that bridal mini dresses, feathers, puff sleeves, corsetry, and color are some of the biggest and boldest trends to expect for 2022.