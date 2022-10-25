ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Lake Conroe Weather Cam

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5Sxz_0eeq8zdX00

cw39.com

Houston weather alert: Timing out Friday’s heavy rain and severe storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes. There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boil water notice issued for some Polk County residents

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued in Polk County by the Lake Livingston Supply Corporation on Wednesday. People who live in Wild Country and Eagles Nest are being asked to boil their water. If residents have any questions they should call 936-327-3107. During a notice, people should boil all the […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning 11:24PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 24 at 11:24PM CDT until October 25 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northeastern Gr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/severe-thunderstorm-warning-1124pm/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KBTX.com

Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.
BRYAN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back

Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
MAGNOLIA, TX
thekatynews.com

Finding A Place to Hunt Deer

I remember my first year, 1975, living in Houston. I lived along I-10 west. Starting Friday, the day before the gun deer season opened, I saw trucks pulling campers, ATV’s, feeders, all kinds of hunting equipment heading west to somewhere beyond Houston. My favorite radio station was broadcasting live traffic reports for deer hunters. Man … the start of deer season was almost as big as Thanksgiving!
KATY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of October 28, 2022 include LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, and more!

The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (October 28-30): LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, Island Boo Fest, Safe Trick-or-Treat & Haunted Submarine, and lots more!
GALVESTON, TX
kingwood.com

Looking For Their Families

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs to find legal next-of-kin or next-of-friend for the four men in the flyer. One man was rear-ended near the Skechers store (8400 Gulf Freeway). Another was found at the Metro Bus station (6910 Fannin). All four have family who need to know about their deaths.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
