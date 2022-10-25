Lake Conroe Weather Cam

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
cw39.com
Houston weather alert: Timing out Friday’s heavy rain and severe storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes. There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some...
Click2Houston.com
📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️
HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas. The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage...
Boil water notice issued for some Polk County residents
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued in Polk County by the Lake Livingston Supply Corporation on Wednesday. People who live in Wild Country and Eagles Nest are being asked to boil their water. If residents have any questions they should call 936-327-3107. During a notice, people should boil all the […]
Outdoor burn ban in effect for unincorporated Harris and Brazoria Counties
Be aware! There are some exceptions. For example, outdoor cookouts and barbeques are OK, and so is welding as long as you abide by fire codes.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4, a pedestrian crash was reported in Spring. Officials confirmed that a man was seriously injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an auto body shop in north Harris County late Wednesday, officials with the Little York Fire Department said. The fire erupted in the 200 block of West Mount Houston at around 11:28 a.m. Officials said crews...
mocomotive.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning 11:24PM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 24 at 11:24PM CDT until October 25 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northeastern Gr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/severe-thunderstorm-warning-1124pm/
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
KBTX.com
Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.
Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back
Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners in northwest Harris County neighborhood demanding answers from CenterPoint after continued power outages
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Stone Gate Community want to know what is going on with the power lines in their neighborhood. They say when they ask CenterPoint Energy questions they’re not getting many answers, and Linda Granger says she’s out of thousands of dollars. “This is...
thekatynews.com
Finding A Place to Hunt Deer
I remember my first year, 1975, living in Houston. I lived along I-10 west. Starting Friday, the day before the gun deer season opened, I saw trucks pulling campers, ATV’s, feeders, all kinds of hunting equipment heading west to somewhere beyond Houston. My favorite radio station was broadcasting live traffic reports for deer hunters. Man … the start of deer season was almost as big as Thanksgiving!
Thieves pose as customers, steal $1K worth of luxury hair in north Houston, shop manager says
When security tried to stop one of the suspects, he said he had a gun and would hurt the loss prevention officer if he got involved, and it was all caught on camera.
Ghouls and grand slams? The neighborhood around Minute Maid Park could be haunted
What could Minute Maid Park and Halloween have in common? Maybe ghosts?
houstononthecheap.com
Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of October 28, 2022 include LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, and more!
The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (October 28-30): LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, Island Boo Fest, Safe Trick-or-Treat & Haunted Submarine, and lots more!
kingwood.com
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs to find legal next-of-kin or next-of-friend for the four men in the flyer. One man was rear-ended near the Skechers store (8400 Gulf Freeway). Another was found at the Metro Bus station (6910 Fannin). All four have family who need to know about their deaths.
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
