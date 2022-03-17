Mega Job Fair In Sunrise, Companies Looking To Fill 7,500 Positions

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 100 companies will be looking to fill 7,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise.

The event will take place Thursday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among the companies hiring are the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Cano Health, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Cintas, American Express, Domino’s, Castle Group, Brightstar Credit Union, The Riverside Hotel, and Amazon.

Positions include sales, account managers, customer service, administrative assistants, warehouse, cooks, delivery drivers, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.

Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties.

Some of the companies will be doing on the spot interviews and making job offers.

Click Here for a full list of companies and positions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE .

In addition, by registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success: