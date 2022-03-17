Teen killed, other injured after being hit by driver in Tulare

The original story follows below.

Around 9 pm Sunday, police say two teenagers crossing Blackstone Street and Martin Luther King Junior Avenue in Tulare were hit by 83-year-old Manuel Correia from Tulare.

The owner of Villiage Inn Motel saw the aftermath when she was heading home from work, and unable to turn on Blackstone.

"I was so nervous the whole night," says Anne Nguyen. "I feel so sorry, and I pray it never happens again."

One of the teens died just before midnight on Sunday. She was a 17-year-old from Porterville.

The second teen was rushed to a hospital in Fresno, where she is fighting for her life.

Sgt. Ed Hinijosa says Correia is not being charged at the moment -- pending a toxicology report and because of his age and possible medical conditions.

It's also unclear who had the right of way when the horrifying accident took place.

"We don't know where they were coming from or where they were going," he said. "The driver of the car involved remained on the scene. He was contacted and questioned."

Local businesses we talked with say Blackstone is a busy road and a dark one after sundown.

The manager of this Power House Gym, Marissa Grucu, hopes a tragedy like this never happens again.

"I have never heard anything like this happen," she said. "It's sad. It is a somewhat busy street. I pray for them and their families and hopefully, they get the help that they need."