How Much Is Starz? Here’s the Hack to Get It For Way Cheaper Than the Current Price

Click here to read the full article.

If you love shows like Outlander, Power and Hightown , you may be wondering: How much is Starz and if the service has any current deals.

Since its launch more than 20 years ago, Starz released dozens of original TV shows and movies including P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, Blacksails, Power and Vida. As of May 2021, more than 29 million households have subscribed to Starz. Along with its premium cable channel, Starz also offers its own streaming service, which offers hundreds of hours of TV hows and movies, such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji, Bad Boys For Life and original programs like The Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

As one of the premier cable networks in the market at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know how much Starz costs, how to sign up for a free trial and if the service has any current sales. So how much is Starz? Read on for more about how much a regular subscription costs and how to subscribe for way cheaper than its current price.

How much is Starz?

How much is Starz? Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year , which saves users about $32 (or 30 percent) compared to the monthly rate. Currently, Starz’s subscription costs less than other premium streaming services such as HBO Max , which begins at $9.99 per month with ads, and Showtime , which costs $10.99 per month.

What are Starz’s current deals?

Read on for Starz’s current deals.

Starz has a current deal where users can subscribe to the service for $3 per month for six months . The price, which is 66 percent off of the usual rate, saves users about $5.99 per month or $36 in total from Starz’s regular price of $8.99 per month. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Starz’s $3 per month deal .

Visit Starz.com’s Sign Up Page Enter your information and payment method Start watching Starz

Does Starz have a free trial?

Does Starz have a free trial? While Starz doesn’t currently have a free trial, it has offered seven-day free trials in the past. Viewers can also sign up for Starz free trials with Hulu , FuboTV , and Amazon Prime Video . Hulu and Amazon Prime Video both offer 30-day free trials, each of which include a seven-day free trial of Starz, while FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for its own service and Starz.

How to sign up for Starz’s free trial

Read on for how to sign up for Starz’s free trial on Starz.com, Hulu and FuboTV.

While Starz doesn’t currently have a free trial, customers can check if a seven-day free trial is available on Starz.com. After the free trial ends, viewers can subscribe to Starz for $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year (which saves users about $32 compared to the monthly rate.) As for what’s on Starz, the service offers dozens of Starz original TV shows, including Outlander, Power, American Gods, BMF (Black Mafia Family) and others. For those who don’t want to commit to a subscription, be sure to cancel your account before the seven-day free trial ends to avoid being charged.

Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of Starz’s streaming service, along with its own 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial of Hulu , with the option to add a Starz free trial for seven days. Hulu also offers a live-tv plan, Hulu+ With Live TV , which has access to Hulu’s library of movies and TV shows, along with more than 75 live channels and 50 hours of DVR. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month .

Another way to get Starz free trial is with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial . FuboTV’s free trial offers access to the service’s list of more than 100 channels channels and premium add-ons, including Starz. By signing up for FuboTV’s seven-day free trial , users will automatically receive a Starz free trial for seven days too. FuboTV costs $64.99 per month after the free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your account before it expires to avoid a charge.

Amazon Prime Video also offers a seven-day free trial of Starz along with its own streaming service. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Starz free trial , users will need to be Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime ‘s free trial is six months , which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—which can include seven days of Starz free . After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month .

What’s on Starz?

What’s on Starz? Since it first introduced original programming in 2005, Starz has released dozens of TV show and films, most of which are available on its streaming service. Read on for a list of what’s on Starz.

Outlander

The Girlfriend Experience

Hightown

P-Valley

Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Heels

BMF

Power Book IV: Force

Gaslit

Run the World

Blindspotting

Shining Vale

American Gods

Black Sails

Boss

Counterpart

Crash

Magic City

Power

Spartacus

Sweetbitter

Vida

Ash vs Evil Dead

Blunt Talk

Gravity

Head Case

Hollywood Residential

Now Apocalypse

Survivor’s Remorse

Flesh and Bone

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

The Rook

The Spanish Princess

The White Princess

The Dresser

America to Me

Confronting a Serial Killer

Warriors of Liberty City

Wrong Man

Leavenworth

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

After Spring

Hollywood One on One

Starz Inside

Starz Studios

The Chair

Sign up for Starz at Starz.com .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.