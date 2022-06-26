Christina Hendricks’ Go-To Makeup Remover Is 25% Off & Can 'Tackle' Removing Waterproof Mascara

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to aging gracefully, Christina Hendricks is one of the Queens and finally, after years of wondering, she broke down her entire anti-aging skincare routine.

During her recent “Go to Bed With Me” video with Harper’s Bazaar, the Good Girls star told fans that she only takes baths and very much prioritizes self-care habits. She went from shampoo to restoring serum, giving fans every detail, but we’re obsessed with her go-to makeup remover . Hendricks told the audience that she has to wear makeup every day for work, despite the products having an “abrasive” effect on her dryer skin — so she relies on the perfect makeup remover, the ELEMIS White Flowers Eye and Lip Make-Up Remover. She said it does both take off eye and lip makeup but also “takes it all off in one fell swoop instead of rubbing.”

The ELEMIS White Flowers Eye and Lip Make-Up Remover is a clean makeup remover, perfect for taking off all makeup and grime from the day in as little product as possible — including waterproof makeup. The five-star remover is as soothing and effective as it gets, perfect for those with sensitive eyes and skin. Made with vitamin B5, peony extract, and Spring Sea Water, you know your skin will be refreshed by the end of the day.

Many celebrities love ELEMIS products like Kate Hudson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Suki Waterhouse, according to WhoWhatWear.

Per the brand, you shake it before use and apply it to a cotton pad before applying it to your face at night.

One Dermstore review said: “Great first step in my nighttime routine to remove waterproof maraca. I will continue to use this product. It works really well and is just the thing I needed since micellar water wasn’t cutting it anymore.”

Another Dermstore review added, “I have long been in search of an eye makeup remover that can tackle waterproof mascara, yet is gently on the eye area. This is it! It effectively dissolves makeup, but leaves the skin around my eyes feeling nourished. I’ve tossed my other products, this is the one I will use from now on.”

While it’s on sale on LovelySkin and Amazon , you can also snag it on Dermstore .

