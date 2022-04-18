ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thomas Tuchel jokes he will drive minibus to Lille for Champions League clash

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Tuchel has given an update on Chelsea's travel plans ahead of their Champions League last-16 meeting with Lille on...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Roman Abramovich
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti 'places Reece James at the top of his summer transfer wishlist' after being impressed with the Chelsea defender during their Champions League clash

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly placed Reece James high on Real Madrid's list of transfer targets this summer. The Chelsea right-back impressed in both Champions League games against the Laliga side this month. Real's scouting department scrutinised James' performances and they will now make a summer move for the England international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch Thomas Tuchel go ballistic at Jorginho after Chelsea star is caught dawdling on the ball against Palace

THOMAS TUCHEL went ballistic on the touchline after Jorginho was caught dawdling on the ball against Crystal Palace - and fans were quick to notice. Chelsea struggled for fluency during the first-half of their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday - requiring two second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount to book a date with Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lille
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

297
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy