'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spin-off shows. Here they all are.

" The Walking Dead " is ending in 2022 but has spawned many spin-off series.

" Fear the Walking Dead " recently ended its seventh season and is currently in production on its eighth.

There are four more shows on the way in the next two years.

"Fear the Walking Dead" premiered in August 2015. Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

"Fear the Walking Dead" has been renewed for an eighth season.

Following a completely different group of survivors who started off in California, " Fear TWD " is currently in production on its eighth season .

Morgan (Lennie James), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) from " The Walking Dead " all crossed over at various points on the spin-off.

Most recently, the series welcomed back Kim Dickens after the show seemingly killed the protagonist off years ago.

"TWD: World Beyond" aired from October 2020 to December 2021. Steve Swisher/AMC

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" finished its two-season run in 2021.

Taking place a decade into the zombie apocalypse, the limited series shed more light on the Civic Republic Military , the mysterious group who took Rick (Andrew Lincoln) away on season nine of "TWD" in a helicopter along with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

Star Nico Tortorella previously told Insider that " World Beyond " would help connect to the Rick Grimes' movies, which will now be a series.

Though the show never hinted at Rick's whereabouts, McIntosh reprised her role as Jadis on the show's final season as a leader of the CRM.

In doing so, the show may have subtly hinted that the group will have a future showdown with the Commonwealth's massive army that was introduced on "TWD."

Fans learned the origins of how Alpha joined the Whisperer group on episode three of "Tales of TWD." Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

An anthology series called "Tales of the Walking Dead" debuted in August.

The six-episode first season focused on new and former characters in the world of the original "TWD" series, including Samantha Morton's Alpha.

Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards ("Inventing Anna"), Parker Posey ("Lost In Space"), and Poppy Liu ("Dead Ringers") appeared on the series, which was led by "The Walking Dead" and "Fear TWD" writer and producer Channing Powell.

Daryl's story will continue after "TWD" ends. Jace Downs/AMC

An untitled Daryl series, starring Norman Reedus, will premiere next year.

Originally, this show was supposed to feature Daryl (Norman Reedus) and bestie Carol (Melissa McBride) with "TWD" showrunner Angela Kang set to oversee this spin-off.

In April, AMC confirmed to Insider in a statement that Melissa McBride departed the upcoming spin-off, which will now be set and filmed in Europe . According to AMC, "relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time."

During the "TWD" Comic-Con panel, Reedus assured fans that Carol and Daryl's story isn't over. With the series moving abroad, Kang is no longer attached to the show either. At SDCC, Kang told Insider she has something else big in the works.

The series will follow Daryl as he mysteriously winds up in Paris, France. During an October 2022 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" , Reedus teased, "I get put there. I don't go there on my free will."

"We'll, like, destroy the Louvre and stuff. It's gonna be nuts," Reedus said of the iconic art museum.

"TWD" writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Peter Kramer/AMC

Maggie and Negan are also getting their own show next year called "Dead City."

AMC announced Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also get their own six-episode spinoff series next year . Originally called "Isle of the Dead," the series will follow the unlikely pair as they travel to "a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."

Fans were surprised by the news since it pairs Maggie back with the character who famously killed her husband, Glenn, on " The Walking Dead ."

The news also came as a surprise since the show appears to spoil that Maggie and Negan will survive the flagship series months before its set to end. The show is being filmed in both New Jersey and New York.

You can see the first photos of the show here .

Fans will finally get to see the continuation of the best love story on "TWD." AMC

Michonne and Rick are returning to the "TWD" universe in a show next year.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday to announce their return to the univers e. The actors left the series on seasons nine and 10, respectively.

"So next year there's going to be six episodes on AMC+, airing in 2023," Lincoln said of the upcoming Rick and Michonne series at SDCC.

Initially, Rick's journey was set to continue in a trilogy of "TWD" movies, which is no longer happening.

According to a press release, the Michonne and Rick series will "begin with six episodes," making it seem like there's potential for this to be more than a limited series.

Lincoln and Gurira will serve as executive producers on the series with "The Walking Dead" chief content officer Scott M. Gimple serving as showrunner.

You can watch Lincoln and Gurira surprise the Comic-Con crowd here .