Timberwolves knock off Heat for 7th win in 8 games

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead fadeaway jumper with 3:53 left as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the host Miami Heat 113-104 on Saturday night.

Minnesota’s Malik Beasley, scoreless in the first half, had 12 points, including a huge 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left to give Minnesota a 109-104 lead.

Jaylen Nowell led the Wolves with 16 points. Towns had 15 points and 10 rebounds despite being limited to 25 minutes due to foul trouble. He had 11 points in the first quarter, but he also picked up three fouls midway through that period. He was so frustrated with the officials that he was hit with a technical foul late in the second quarter.

Minnesota (39-30) has won seven of its past eight games. Despite the loss, Miami is 13-4 in its past 17 games.

Miami’s Tyler Herro scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the second quarter.

Bam Adebayo added 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Heat (45-24). Max Strus also had 19 points.

Miami played without scoring leader Jimmy Butler (toe injury) as well as Caleb Martin (knee) and Victor Oladipo (rest).

However, Heat forward Markieff Morris played his first game since he injured his neck on Nov. 8. He had six points in 17 minutes off the bench.

The Wolves played without two starters: Patrick Beverley (ear) and Jarred Vanderbilt (quad).

Minnesota got off to a 22-10 start and led 30-25 by the end of the first quarter. Miami shot just 1-for-11 on 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

Miami took its first lead at 45-43 on two Herro free throws with 6:04 left in the second quarter.

By halftime, Miami led 67-55 thanks to Miami’s 52.2 percent shooting in the second quarter, including 8-for-10 on 3-pointers. Miami also hit all 10 of its free throws in the period.

In the third quarter, Taurean Prince’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Minnesota an 89-86 lead.

The Wolves outscored Miami 34-19 in the third. Minnesota shot 57.1 percent, including 8-for-16 on 3-pointers. Miami shot just 38.1 percent, including 3-for-12 from deep.

In the fourth quarter, there were six lead changes, and the last one came on that shot by Towns.

–Field Level Media

