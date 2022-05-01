ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Russian officer elite is being decimated in Ukraine – 24 generals and commanders who were killed in action

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Russian soldiers seen sitting on a T-80 tank heading towards the Azovstal plant in Ukraine on 16 April 2022.

Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, it's reported to have lost several senior commanders and officers.
  • At least seven Russian major generals are said to have been killed in the fighting.
  • These are the top officers reported to have been killed.

Following its invasion of Ukraine several weeks ago, Russia's once-feared military has faced fierce resistance.

Some experts believe that Russia may have overreached , as it has struggled to make the quick progress it expected to and has reportedly lost a slew of high-profile military figures.

At least seven Russian major generals are said to have been killed in the fighting, along with numerous other senior officers, according to reports.

Russian commanders are moving up towards the frontline in an attempt to restore momentum to the invasion of Ukraine according to western officials, said Gordon Corera, a BBC security correspondent, in a tweet.

"Those commanders are trying to impose their own personality on the battlefield, but this, in turn, is placing them at greater risk," said Corera, as reported by Insider.

NATO estimates that Russia has lost up to 15,000 troops during the war, while Ukraine claims to have killed nearly 20,000.

Russia has put its official death toll in Ukraine at 1,351, a figure that was last updated on March 25.

Some of the deaths were confirmed by Russia and reported by Ukrainian officials and other sources.

These are the officers reported to have been killed.

Andrei Sukhovetsky

Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was the first high-ranking loss for the Russian military after being reported to have been killed by sniper fire.

Sukhovetsky was the commanding general of Russia's 7th Airborne Division and deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.

Vitaly Gerasimov

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, the first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army.

Ukrainian military intelligence

Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov became the second senior Russian commander killed after Ukrainian military intelligence claimed he was shot dead in Kharkiv.

The defense ministry released intercepted audio of what it said were two Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, officers discussing the death.

Andrey Kolesnikov

Ukraine's military said in a tweet that they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrey Kolesnikov. He is believed to be the commander of the 29th Combined Arms Army.

His death would make him the third top Russian general to be killed.

Oleg Mityaev

Russia reportedly lost its fourth general after Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev, who was killed during the Russian assault on the city of Mariupol, Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, wrote on Telegram .

Ukrainian troops were able to intercept a call by a Russian general and kill him, according to The New York Times.

The paper cited two US military officials for the information. It did not name the general or give a location.

Andrei Mordvichev

Russian Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev was the commander of the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces and died due to "fire on the enemy," the general staff of the Ukrainian army said on Twitter .

The general was reportedly killed when Ukrainian forces struck an airfield in Chornobayivka, near Kherson Airport, which is being used as a temporary Russian base, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, former presidential adviser, local outlet Interfax reported.

The Kremlin has not confirmed the general's death.

Mordvichev's death has been disputed, as The Times of London said that he was photographed with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov after reports of his death.

Yakov Rezantsev

Ukraine said it killed Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, Russia's 49th Combined Arms Army commander and one of its highest-ranking military officials, The Kyiv Independent's Illia Ponomarenko reported.

Russia has not confirmed the death, which an aide of Zelenskyy said occurred in Chornobaivka, a village in southern Ukraine.

Rezantsev had previously boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours, The Telegraph reported.

Dmitry Safronov

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, Commander of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed during fighting when Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.

Denis Glebov

In the same statement announcing Safronov's death, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said that Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov, Deputy Commander of the 11th Separate Airborne Assault, had also been killed.

Russian news outlets reported that Glebov was killed while taking part in a special operation in Donbas and was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.

Konstantin Zizevsky

Guard Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, the commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, was reported to have been killed during a military operation to "protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics."

His death was confirmed in an Instagram post by Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov Region.

Yuri Agarkov

Guard Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Agarkov died alongside Konstantin Zizevsky, according to the same Instagram post by Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov Region.

Agarkov had previously served as the 56th Air Assault Brigade chief of staff and commanded a motorized rifle regiment, according to a report in the Russian media.

Andrei Zakharov

Ukraine has claimed to have killed Colonel Andrei Zakharov in an ambush on a Russian armored column in a suburb of Kyiv, according to The Guardian.

Drone footage emerged of the fighting, and Ukrainian media claimed that Zakharov, the regiment's commander, was killed.

Sergei Porokhnya

Colonel Sergei Porokhnya, the commander of Russia's 12th Engineer Brigade, based in Ufa, was reportedly killed in Ukraine.

Russian outlet KP-Ufa reported that the colonel was killed during a "special operation" in Ukraine, confirmed by some of his Russian colleagues on social media.

Magomed Tushaev

General Magomed Tushaev, a Chechen warlord, was reported to have been killed in a battle in Ukraine after a 56 tank convoy of Chechen tanks were destroyed near Hostomel, according to The Daily Mail.

Forces from Russia's Chechnya region have been supporting Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Another warlord reported killed is Vladimir Zhonga, who led the Sparta Battalion, a pro-Russian militant group operating in the Donetsk People's Republic, which has the Kremlin's backing.

Vladimir Zhoga was reported to be shot dead in Volnovakha, The Daily Mail said.

Sergei Sukharev

Colonel Sergei Sukharev, of the 331st Guards Parachute Assault Regiment from Kostroma, and his deputy Major Sergei Krylov were killed in battle in Ukraine, according to Russian state TV.

Sukharev was a leading Russian paratroop commander whose regiment fought against Ukraine outside the city Ilovaisk in Donbas in 2014, Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security (Stratcom) said in a statement, cited by The Independent.

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko said that Sukharev was "responsible for the Ilovaisk massacre of 2014."

Alexei Sharov

Colonel Alexei Sharov was reported to have been killed by Ukrainian forces in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

Sharov commanded the 810th Guards Separate Order of Zhukov Brigade in the Russian Marines.

His death was reported by Odesa military administration spokesman Sergey Bratchuk on Telegram post and several Ukrainian news outlets, including Ukrinform.

Dmitry Dormidontov

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Pavlovich Dormidontov, commander of a rocket artillery division, was killed after an explosion struck his dugout in Ukraine, the Evening Standard reported, citing a local community report from the Tatarstan region of Russia.

The report said that three officers were killed in the attack: a division commander, a battalion commander, and an aircraft controller.

Igor Zharov

Lieutenant Colonel Igor Zharov, the chief of staff for a regiment, was killed in Ukraine, according to an obituary published in Russia, the Evening Standard said.

Local MP Igor Igoshin said that Zharov was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.

Denis Kurilo

Colonel Denis Kurilo was "liquidated" alongside 1,500-plus soldiers during fighting near Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military claimed.

Kurilo and the other soldiers belonged to the 200th Motorised Rifle Brigade based in Pechenga, Ukraine said.

Anton Kuprin

First Rank Captain Anton Kuprin was killed after Russia's Moskva warship was sunk by Ukrainian missiles, Ukraine said.

Kuprin "died during an explosion and fire onboard the former flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation," Anton Gerashenko, advisor to the Kyiv interior ministry said, according to The Evening Standard.

US officials confirmed that Ukrainian missiles had struck the prized Russian ship and killed an unknown number of sailors, per The New York Times.

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine May 10, 2013.

Reuters/Stringer/File photo

Denis Mezhuev

Lieutenant Colonel Denis Mezhuev, commander of the 1st Guards Motor Rifle Sevastopol Red Banner regiment, died in Ukraine, according to The Times of London.

Although his death as not been confirmed by the Kremlin, several social media users, including a Russian poet and composer, posted messages mourning Mezhuev's death, the paper reported.

Vladimir Petrovich Frolov

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov, deputy commander of the 8th Army, was killed while battling Ukrainian forces , Russian media reported.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed his death, calling the fallen general a "true patriot" who died fighting in Ukraine, according to Russian newspaper Fontanka and Russian news agency TASS .

The governor attended his funeral on April 16, where the general was buried with military honors, Fontanka reported.

Miras Bashakov

Lieutenant Colonel Miras Bashakov died in Ukraine, Russian media reported.

A funeral was held for him in St. Petersburg on April 12, according to Russian newspaper Fontaka.

Ivan Grishin

Colonel Ivan Grishin, commander of Russia's 49th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, died in Ukraine, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The colonel died of shrapnel wounds to the abdomen near Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to The Daily Mail.

Andrei Simonov

Maj. Gen. Andrei Simonov was killed near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said, according to The Kyiv Post.

The Ukrainian military attacked a field command post of the Russian 2nd Army on Saturday, striking more than 30 Russian armored vehicles, including tanks, according to the paper.

The general was among the 100 Russian soldiers killed in the attack, Presidential military adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said, according to The Kyiv Post.

Simonov was a senior commander of electronic warfare, Ukrainian government advisor Anton Gerashchenko said on his Telegram account.

Vyacheslav Savinov

Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Savinov, who headed Russian artillery intelligence, was killed in Ukraine, a Russian artillery school confirmed .

Savinov was the deputy chief of staff of the Russian Missile Troops and Artillery and head of artillery reconnaissance.

This article continues to be updated.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 377

Joe Justbelow
03-12

This said a lot about the Russian Military, if you can't take a country the size of a small national park how can you fight a major country.

Reply(69)
75
cameronk714
03-18

Without training, they lacked knowledge. Without knowledge, they lacked confidence. Without confidence, they lacked victory.Julius Caesar

Reply(1)
55
Harley Bro
04-02

The Russians don't even know what they are fighting for; most were lied too in the first place. There is no motivation on the Russisn side to win versus a military fighting for survival. That's a big difference on the battlefield. The Vietnam War is a good example.

Reply(8)
42
