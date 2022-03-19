ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How the Russian officer elite is being decimated in Ukraine – 13 generals and commanders who were killed in action

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG0Mv_0edSvRC000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M53FM_0edSvRC000
Fierce fighting has transformed Ukraine over the past two weeks since the invasion began.

TKTKTK/Getty Images

  • Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, it's reported to have lost several senior commanders and officers.
  • Five Russian major generals are said to have been killed in the fighting.
  • These are the top officers reported to have been killed.

Following its invasion of Ukraine several weeks ago, Russia's once-feared military has faced fierce resistance.

Some experts believe that Russia may have overreached , as it has struggled to make the quick progress it expected to and has reportedly lost a slew of high-profile military figures.

Five Russian major generals are said to have been killed in the fighting, along with several other senior officers, according to reports.

Russian commanders are moving up towards the frontline in an attempt to restore momentum to the invasion of Ukraine according to western officials, said Gordon Corera, a BBC security correspondent, in a tweet.

"Those commanders are trying to impose their own personality on the battlefield but this, in turn, is placing them at greater risk," said Corera, as reported by Insider.

Ukraine claims to have killed more than 14,000 Russian troops. The Pentagon has estimated up to 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

The Kremlin has not acknowledged the scale of its losses, last admitting that it had lost 498 Russian troops on March 2.

Some of the deaths were confirmed by Russia and reported by Ukrainian officials and other sources.

These are the officers reported to have been killed.

Andrei Sukhovetsky

Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was the first high-ranking loss for the Russian military after being reported to have been killed by sniper fire.

Sukhovetsky was the commanding general of Russia's 7th Airborne Division and deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.

Vitaly Gerasimov

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wEc9_0edSvRC000
Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, the first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army.

Ukrainian military intelligence

Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov became the second senior Russian commander killed after Ukrainian military intelligence claimed he was shot dead in Kharkiv.

The defense ministry released intercepted audio of what it said were two Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, officers discussing the death.

Andrey Kolesnikov

Ukraine's military said in a tweet that they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrey Kolesnikov. He is believed to be the commander of the 29th Combined Arms Army.

His death would make him the third top Russian general to be killed.

Oleg Mityaev

Russia reportedly lost its fourth general after Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev who was killed during the Russian assault on the city of Mariupol, Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, wrote on Telegram .

Ukrainian troops were able to intercept a call by a Russian general and kill him, according to The New York Times.

The paper cited two US military officials for the information. It did not name the general or give a location.

Andrei Mordvichev

Russian Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev was the commander of the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces, and died as a result of "fire on the enemy", the general staff of the Ukrainian army said on Twitter .

The general was reportedly killed when Ukrainian forces struck an airfield in Chornobayivka, near Kherson Airport, which is being used as a temporary Russian base, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, former presidential adviser, local outlet Interfax reported.

The Kremlin has not confirmed the general's death.

Dmitry Safronov

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, Commander of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed during fighting when Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.

Denis Glebov

In the same statement announcing Safronov's death, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said that Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov, Deputy Commander of the 11th Separate Airborne Assault, had also been killed.

Russian news outlets reported that Glebov was killed while taking part in a special operation in Donbas and was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.

Konstantin Zizevsky

Guard Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, the commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, was reported to have been killed during a military operation to "protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics."

His death was confirmed in an Instagram post by Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov Region.

Yuri Agarkov

Guard Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Agarkov died alongside Konstantin Zizevsky, according to the same Instagram post by Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov Region.

Agarkov had previously served as the 56th Air Assault Brigade chief of staff and commanded a motorized rifle regiment, according to a report in the Russian media.

Andrei Zakharov

Ukraine has claimed to have killed Colonel Andrei Zakharov in an ambush on a Russian armored column in a suburb of Kyiv, according to The Guardian.

Drone footage emerged of the fighting, and Ukrainian media claimed that Zakharov, the regiment's commander, was killed.

Sergei Porokhnya

Colonel Sergei Porokhnya, the commander of Russia's 12th Engineer Brigade based in Ufa, was reportedly killed in Ukraine.

Russian outlet KP-Ufa reported that the colonel was killed during a "special operation" in Ukraine, which was confirmed by some of his Russian colleagues on social media.

Sergei Sukharev

Colonel Sergei Sukharev, of the 331st Guards Parachute Assault Regiment from Kostroma, and his deputy Major Sergei Krylov were killed in battle in Ukraine, according to Russian state TV.

Sukharev was a leading Russian paratroop commander who's regiment fought against Ukraine outside the city Ilovaisk in Donbas back in 2014, Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security (Stratcom) said in a statement, cited by The Independent.

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko said that Sukharev was "directly responsible for the Ilovaisk massacre of 2014."

Magomed Tushaev

General Magomed Tushaev, a Chechen warlord, was reported to have been killed in a battle in Ukraine after a 56 tank convoy of Chechen tanks were destroyed near Hostomel, according to The Daily Mail.

Forces from Russia's Chechnya region have been supporting Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Another warlord reported killed is Vladimir Zhonga, who led the Sparta Battalion, a Neo-Nazi military unit that has the Kremlin's backing.

Vladimir Zhoga was reported to be shot dead in Volnovakha, The Daily Mail said.

This article continues to be updated.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 72

Joe Justbelow
9d ago

This said a lot about the Russian Military, if you can't take a country the size of a small national park how can you fight a major country.

Reply(16)
16
Robert Jones
9d ago

so soon the generals will no longer be on the lines but communicating from Moscow via phone and have no clue as to what is developing

Reply
10
Edward WISDOM KEEPER/SEEKER OF TRUTH
9d ago

...once the Russians see that there is enough of there military mens, down ! they will think very hard if they should continue or not..or they will start negotiating out of necessity..

Reply(2)
5
