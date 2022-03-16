City of Albany to host Downtown Master Plan presentation

ALBANY — The public is invited to an open house event March 29 to provide input on the city of Albany’s Downtown Master Plan. The open house will take place at the Imagination Theater at the Flint RiverQuarium, which is located at 117 Pine Ave.

Anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., individuals can come by, see the draft plan recommendations, and visit with the city’s TSW Design consultant team.

At 6 p.m., there will be a presentation for the draft plan recommendations. Those in attendance can provide their thoughts and feedback following the presentation for the consultant team to continue finalizing the plan.

Those who are unable to see the presentation at 6 p.m. or those who would prefer a one-on-one conversation with the consultant team can come by anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The draft plan recommendation boards will be available at that time, and individuals will be able to provide input directly to the consultants.

Individuals can get more information about the Downtown Master Plan at the project website, https://albanydowntownmasterplan.squarespace.com/.