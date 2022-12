A pipe break at a New Jersey hotel Saturday left hundreds of guests out in the cold. Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO