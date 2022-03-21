College basketball games today: March Madness underway
The 2021-22 college basketball season has hit the stage we’ve all been waiting for: March Madness. With that, anyone who plans to fill out an NCAA basketball bracket will naturally be curious about the college basketball games today.
College basketball games today
There are no college basketball games today. Thursday is the start of the Sweet 16, with first tip at 7 PM EST. It’s a matchup between No. 4 Arkansas and the 1-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs. At 7:30 EST, No. 11 Michigan faces No. 2 Villanova. Later on, Duke faces Texas Tech
NCAA Tournament Games
NCAA tournament picks today:
- Gonzaga (-400) over Arkansas
- Michigan (+165) over Villanova
- Duke (-105) over Texas Tech
- Houston (+105) over Arizona
NIT Tournament Games
There are no NIT games today.
2022 March Madness: Everything you need to know
Here you’ll find the dates for all the biggest moments in college basketball today. Mark your calendars, write March Madness games today wherever you need to. Don’t miss out on your chance to track along with all the NCAA scores today as you’re tracking your NCAA basketball brackets.
- March 15-16: First Four
- March 17-18: First Round
- March 19-20: Second Round
- March 24-25: Sweet 16
- March 26-27: Elite Eight
- April 2: Final Four
- April 4: NCAA Championship
Get your printable March Madness bracket here .
