College basketball games today: March Madness underway

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 5 hours ago

The 2021-22 college basketball season has hit the stage we’ve all been waiting for: March Madness. With that, anyone who plans to fill out an NCAA basketball bracket will naturally be curious about the college basketball games today.

College basketball games today

There are no college basketball games today. Thursday is the start of the Sweet 16, with first tip at 7 PM EST. It’s a matchup between No. 4 Arkansas and the 1-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs. At 7:30 EST, No. 11 Michigan faces No. 2 Villanova. Later on, Duke faces Texas Tech

NCAA Tournament Games

NCAA tournament picks today:

  • Gonzaga (-400) over Arkansas
  • Michigan (+165) over Villanova
  • Duke (-105) over Texas Tech
  • Houston (+105) over Arizona

NIT Tournament Games

There are no NIT games today.

Key CBB dates ahead of March Madness

2022 March Madness: Everything you need to know

Here you’ll find the dates for all the biggest moments in college basketball today. Mark your calendars, write March Madness games today wherever you need to. Don’t miss out on your chance to track along with all the NCAA scores today as you’re tracking your NCAA basketball brackets.

  • March 15-16: First Four
  • March 17-18: First Round
  • March 19-20: Second Round
  • March 24-25: Sweet 16
  • March 26-27: Elite Eight
  • April 2: Final Four
  • April 4: NCAA Championship

Get your printable March Madness bracket here .

