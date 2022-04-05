College basketball games today: March Madness schedule

The 2021-22 college basketball season recently completed the stage basketball fans are always waiting for: March Madness. In the end, the Jayhawks of Kansas reigned supreme to win the 68 team NCAA tournament for 2022.

College basketball games today

There are no college basketball games today. March Madness and the 2022 NCAA Tournament came to a close on Monday, April 4 when No. 1 seed Kansas beat No. 8 seed, North Carolina, in the championship game 72-69.

The Tar Heels fell short despite the momentum off of a historic win over Duke in the Final Four, ending Coach K’s career with a loss on the biggest stage. The victory gave Kansas their fourth NCAA tournament title.

Related: 12 best players to watch during March Madness 2022

NCAA Tournament Games

Xavier wins the NIT Tournament

The NIT Tournament is over with Xavier knocking off Texas A&M in the NIT Championship Game on Sunday with a buzzer-beater shot to win it all. This is Xavier’s first NIT championship since 1958.

2023 NCAA Tournament information

When does 2023 March Madness begin?

Selection Sunday: March 12

March 12 First Four: March 14-15 – Dayton, OH – UD Arena

March 14-15 – Dayton, OH – UD Arena First/Second rounds: March 16-19 – Various locations – AL, IA, FL, CA, NY, OH, CO, NC

March 16-19 – Various locations – AL, IA, FL, CA, NY, OH, CO, NC West Regional: March 23, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 23, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena East Regional: March 23, 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

March 23, 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Midwest Regional: March 24, 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

March 24, 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center South Regional: March 24, 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

March 24, 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center Final Four: April 1, 3 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Where do future NCAA Tournaments take place?

2024 Final Four location: Arizona State University – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Arizona State University – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium 2025 Final Four location: University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome 2026 Final Four location: Horizon League, IUPUI – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Related: Top odds to win March Madness

More must-reads: