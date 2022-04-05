ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College basketball games today: March Madness schedule

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23B0Rf_0edLxXqD00

The 2021-22 college basketball season recently completed the stage basketball fans are always waiting for: March Madness. In the end, the Jayhawks of Kansas reigned supreme to win the 68 team NCAA tournament for 2022.

Get Your FuboTV Free Trial Today: Includes Local & Primetime Sports, College Basketball And Much More.

College basketball games today

There are no college basketball games today. March Madness and the 2022 NCAA Tournament came to a close on Monday, April 4 when No. 1 seed Kansas beat No. 8 seed, North Carolina, in the championship game 72-69.

The Tar Heels fell short despite the momentum off of a historic win over Duke in the Final Four, ending Coach K’s career with a loss on the biggest stage. The victory gave Kansas their fourth NCAA tournament title.

Related: 12 best players to watch during March Madness 2022

NCAA Tournament Games

Xavier wins the NIT Tournament

The NIT Tournament is over with Xavier knocking off Texas A&M in the NIT Championship Game on Sunday with a buzzer-beater shot to win it all. This is Xavier’s first NIT championship since 1958.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LwIR_0edLxXqD00 Also Read:
Kansas completes record rally to top UNC for NCAA title

2023 NCAA Tournament information

When does 2023 March Madness begin?

  • Selection Sunday: March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15 – Dayton, OH – UD Arena
  • First/Second rounds: March 16-19 – Various locations – AL, IA, FL, CA, NY, OH, CO, NC
  • West Regional: March 23, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • East Regional: March 23, 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Midwest Regional: March 24, 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • South Regional: March 24, 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • Final Four: April 1, 3 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Where do future NCAA Tournaments take place?

  • 2024 Final Four location: Arizona State University – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
  • 2025 Final Four location: University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
  • 2026 Final Four location: Horizon League, IUPUI – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Related: Top odds to win March Madness

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Championship#March Madness#Jayhawks#Tar#Texas A M#Nit#Unc#Ud Arena#Nc West Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
KFC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy