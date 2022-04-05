College basketball games today: March Madness schedule
The 2021-22 college basketball season recently completed the stage basketball fans are always waiting for: March Madness. In the end, the Jayhawks of Kansas reigned supreme to win the 68 team NCAA tournament for 2022.
College basketball games today
There are no college basketball games today. March Madness and the 2022 NCAA Tournament came to a close on Monday, April 4 when No. 1 seed Kansas beat No. 8 seed, North Carolina, in the championship game 72-69.
The Tar Heels fell short despite the momentum off of a historic win over Duke in the Final Four, ending Coach K’s career with a loss on the biggest stage. The victory gave Kansas their fourth NCAA tournament title.
NCAA Tournament Games
Xavier wins the NIT Tournament
The NIT Tournament is over with Xavier knocking off Texas A&M in the NIT Championship Game on Sunday with a buzzer-beater shot to win it all. This is Xavier’s first NIT championship since 1958.Also Read:
Kansas completes record rally to top UNC for NCAA title
2023 NCAA Tournament information
When does 2023 March Madness begin?
- Selection Sunday: March 12
- First Four: March 14-15 – Dayton, OH – UD Arena
- First/Second rounds: March 16-19 – Various locations – AL, IA, FL, CA, NY, OH, CO, NC
- West Regional: March 23, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- East Regional: March 23, 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Midwest Regional: March 24, 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- South Regional: March 24, 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Final Four: April 1, 3 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Where do future NCAA Tournaments take place?
- 2024 Final Four location: Arizona State University – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- 2025 Final Four location: University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- 2026 Final Four location: Horizon League, IUPUI – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
