Tennessee State

College basketball games today: 2022-’23 CBB schedule

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhNTY_0edLxXqD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzpWo_0edLxXqD00

With a fresh college basketball season in full swing, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with our handy schedule listing.

Here you can find the slate of matchups each day, as well as some worthwhile information on this season’s NCAA tournament and previous champions of the annual March Madness.

College basketball games today: December 11

Looking at the college basketball games today, there is one big matchup everyone should be focused on. It’s the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center, with No. 13 Maryland vs No. 7 Tennessee at 4:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

There are a few other matchups on the college basketball schedule tonight. At 6 PM ET, McNeese battles No. 20 Iowa State. Wrapping up the college basketball games today will be No. 23 Mississippi State vs Minnesota at 8:30 PME T on the Big Ten Network.

2023 NBA mock draft: Projections with college basketball season fully underway

Jumping ahead to Monday’s college basketball schedule, there are four games involving teams in the top 25 college basketball rankings. It begins at 8 PM ET with Rice vs No.2 Texas followed by 9 PM matchups featuring Arizona State (9-1) vs No.21 Creighton (6-3) and Northern Illinois vs No. 18 Gonzaga.

When does 2023 March Madness begin?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpPih_0edLxXqD00
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Selection Sunday: March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15 – Dayton, OH – UD Arena
  • First/Second rounds: March 16-19 – Various locations – AL, IA, FL, CA, NY, OH, CO, NC
  • West Regional: March 23, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • East Regional: March 23, 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Midwest Regional: March 24, 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • South Regional: March 24, 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • Final Four: April 1, 3 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Who is favored to win the NCAA championship?

Despite legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after last season, the Duke Blue Devils and new head coach Jon Scheyer are the early favorites to win this year’s national championship with +800 odds on BetMGM .

They are followed by Arkansas and Kentucky at +1000, then Gonzaga and last season’s champion Kansas at +1200.

NCAA grants Las Vegas first Final Four in 2028

How to fill out the NCAA bracket?

There are various ways for an individual to fill out their brackets. For folks who are not experts in the sport or in betting, the best strategy is to avoid picking upsets. The annual NCAA basketball tournament is one of the most unpredictable in sports.

However, if you were to try your hand at picking an upset, choosing the No. 10 or 11 seeds in a bracket is a strong option. Those lower-ranked teams have scored upset wins 87 times during the tournament’s history.

In recent years, even higher seeds have scored stunning victories. With No. 12 and 13 seeds having made a thing of getting shocking wins in recent years

Who won the 2022 NCAA championship?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23B0Rf_0edLxXqD00
Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After a month of frantic action and the typical shocking upsets, the Kansas Jayhawks — led by head coach Bill Self — took home the university’s fourth national championship by beating the legendary school, North Carolina. The victory in the tourney final was Kansas’ first national title since 2008.

Previous March Madness champions

  • 2022: Kansas Jayhawks
  • 2021: Baylor Bears
  • 2020: Tourney canceled due to COVID-19
  • 2019: Virginia Cavaliers
  • 2018: Villanova Wildcats
  • 2017: North Carolina Tar Heels
  • 2016: Villanova Wildcats
  • 2015: Duke Blue Devils
  • 2014: Connecticut Huskies
  • 2013: Lousiville Cardinals
  • 2012: Kentucky Wildcats
  • 2011: Connecticut Huskies
  • 2010: Duke Blue Devils
  • 2009: North Carolina Tar Heels
  • 2008: Kansas Jayhawks
  • 2007: Florida Gators
  • 2006: Florida Gators
  • 2005: North Carolina Tar Heels
  • 2004: Connecticut Huskies
  • 2003: Syracuse Orange
  • 2002: Maryland Terrapins

Where do future NCAA Tournaments take place?

  • 2024 Final Four location: Arizona State University – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
  • 2025 Final Four location: University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
  • 2026 Final Four location: Horizon League, IUPUI – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

