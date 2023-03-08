College basketball games today: 2023 CBB schedule

There are 15 college basketball games today as postseason conference tournaments rage on around the nation. FS1 will have St. Johns taking on (6) Marquette at 12 PM ET in the Big East quarterfinal to get the action underway.
At 3 PM ET, Colorado takes on No. 2-ranked UCLA on PAC12 Network. Another 3 PM tip-off sees No. 3-ranked Kansas in action for in the Big 12 quarterfinal. Later on, at 7 PM ET, the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns also look to advance in the Big 12 Championship.
Thursday’s action wraps up with a 9:30 PM ET tip time between TCU and Kansas State in another Big 12 matchup.
First/Second rounds: March 16-19 – Various locations – AL, IA, FL, CA, NY, OH, CO, NC
West Regional: March 23, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
East Regional: March 23, 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Midwest Regional: March 24, 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
South Regional: March 24, 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Final Four: April 1, 3 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Who is favored to win the NCAA championship?
Entering February, the Houston Cougars (+600) are favored to win the men’s NCAA national championship, per the latest odds from BetMGM .
Here are the favorites to win the NCAA championship entering February.
Houston – +600
Alabama – +900
Purdue – +900
UCLA – +1200
Tennessee – +1200
Kansas – +1400
Arizona – +1400
Gonzaga – +2000
When is Selection Sunday 2023?
Selection Sunday is on Sunday, March 12. The field of 68 teams for March Madness 2023 will be revealed, with brackets for the men’s and women’s DI NCAA basketball tournaments announced.
How to fill out the NCAA bracket?
There are various ways for an individual to fill out their brackets. For folks who are not experts in the sport or in betting, the best strategy is to avoid picking upsets. The annual NCAA basketball tournament is one of the most unpredictable in sports.
However, if you were to try your hand at picking an upset, choosing the No. 10 or 11 seeds in a bracket is a strong option. Those lower-ranked teams have scored upset wins 87 times during the tournament’s history.
In recent years, even higher seeds have scored stunning victories. With No. 12 and 13 seeds have made a thing of getting shocking wins in recent years
Who won the 2022 NCAA championship?
After a month of frantic action and the typical shocking upsets, the Kansas Jayhawks — led by head coach Bill Self — took home the university’s fourth national championship by beating the legendary school, North Carolina. The victory in the tourney final was Kansas’ first national title since 2008.
