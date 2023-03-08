Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

College basketball games today: 2023 CBB schedule

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhvkS_0edLxXqD00

With a fresh college basketball season in full swing, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with our handy schedule listing.

Here you can find the slate of matchups each day and some worthwhile information on this season’s NCAA tournament and previous champions of the annual March Madness.

Written by experts, for sports fans who want a FREE daily newsletter worth reading. Get Sportsnaut First today!

College basketball games today: March 9

There are 15 college basketball games today as postseason conference tournaments rage on around the nation. FS1 will have St. Johns taking on (6) Marquette at 12 PM ET in the Big East quarterfinal to get the action underway.

At 3 PM ET, Colorado takes on No. 2-ranked UCLA on PAC12 Network. Another 3 PM tip-off sees No. 3-ranked Kansas in action for in the Big 12 quarterfinal. Later on, at 7 PM ET, the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns also look to advance in the Big 12 Championship.

Thursday’s action wraps up with a 9:30 PM ET tip time between TCU and Kansas State in another Big 12 matchup.

Also Read:
2023 March Madness: Everything you need to know

When does 2023 March Madness begin?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1LO1_0edLxXqD00
Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
  • Selection Sunday: March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15 – Dayton, OH – UD Arena
  • First/Second rounds: March 16-19 – Various locations – AL, IA, FL, CA, NY, OH, CO, NC
  • West Regional: March 23, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • East Regional: March 23, 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Midwest Regional: March 24, 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • South Regional: March 24, 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • Final Four: April 1, 3 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Who is favored to win the NCAA championship?

Entering February, the Houston Cougars (+600) are favored to win the men’s NCAA national championship, per the latest odds from BetMGM .

Here are the favorites to win the NCAA championship entering February.

  • Houston – +600
  • Alabama – +900
  • Purdue – +900
  • UCLA – +1200
  • Tennessee – +1200
  • Kansas – +1400
  • Arizona – +1400
  • Gonzaga – +2000

When is Selection Sunday 2023?

Selection Sunday is on Sunday, March 12. The field of 68 teams for March Madness 2023 will be revealed, with brackets for the men’s and women’s DI NCAA basketball tournaments announced.

How to fill out the NCAA bracket?

There are various ways for an individual to fill out their brackets. For folks who are not experts in the sport or in betting, the best strategy is to avoid picking upsets. The annual NCAA basketball tournament is one of the most unpredictable in sports.

However, if you were to try your hand at picking an upset, choosing the No. 10 or 11 seeds in a bracket is a strong option. Those lower-ranked teams have scored upset wins 87 times during the tournament’s history.

In recent years, even higher seeds have scored stunning victories. With No. 12 and 13 seeds have made a thing of getting shocking wins in recent years

Who won the 2022 NCAA championship?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23B0Rf_0edLxXqD00
Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After a month of frantic action and the typical shocking upsets, the Kansas Jayhawks — led by head coach Bill Self — took home the university’s fourth national championship by beating the legendary school, North Carolina. The victory in the tourney final was Kansas’ first national title since 2008.

Previous March Madness champions

  • 2022: Kansas Jayhawks
  • 2021: Baylor Bears
  • 2020: Tourney canceled due to COVID-19
  • 2019: Virginia Cavaliers
  • 2018: Villanova Wildcats
  • 2017: North Carolina Tar Heels
  • 2016: Villanova Wildcats
  • 2015: Duke Blue Devils
  • 2014: Connecticut Huskies
  • 2013: Lousiville Cardinals
  • 2012: Kentucky Wildcats
  • 2011: Connecticut Huskies
  • 2010: Duke Blue Devils
  • 2009: North Carolina Tar Heels
  • 2008: Kansas Jayhawks
  • 2007: Florida Gators
  • 2006: Florida Gators
  • 2005: North Carolina Tar Heels
  • 2004: Connecticut Huskies
  • 2003: Syracuse Orange
  • 2002: Maryland Terrapins
Also Read:
NBA Draft prospect Emoni Bates drops 29 consecutive points for Eastern Michigan

Where do future NCAA Tournaments take place?

  • 2024 Final Four location: Arizona State University – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
  • 2025 Final Four location: University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
  • 2026 Final Four location: Horizon League, IUPUI – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Related: Top odds to win March Madness

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023
New York City, NY2 days ago
Arizona State, Oregon State meet in first round of Pac-12 tournament
Corvallis, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Basketball World Furious With 1 Team Being Barred From NCAA Tournament
North Andover, MA2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings reportedly expected to cut 2-time Pro Bowler in coming days
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
Denver Broncos shopping Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO2 days ago
NASCAR owner talks about the big possibility of increasing from 670 horsepower
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Look: Ed Cooley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
Providence, RI12 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Rory McIlroy calls out critical PGA Tour player who skipped meeting
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Lamar Jackson trade rumors to Atlanta Falcons reportedly ‘very real’
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
New York Knicks bench star reportedly seen as future starter by rival teams
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson aggravates foot injury
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Joe Burrow contract extension reportedly expected to be largest in NFL history
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
New NASCAR Cup Series team looking to debut at Atlanta in 2023
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
No. 17 Tennessee eyes revenge vs. No. 25 Missouri
Knoxville, TN9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy