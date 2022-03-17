ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syria

What is today's Wordle answer #267?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It's hard to fathom what we did with the first five minutes of our mornings before Wordle came into our lives last October.

Despite receiving a mixed bag of criticism for being too easy , too difficult , too American, too British , the viral puzzle game has become a fundamental part of our day. And it's addictive, especially when you add another win to your streak.

The rules of Wordle are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: You are living it right now .

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G06Pf_0edEY8Cv00




The answer for today is " TODAY ", on or in the course of this present day.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan release heartbreaking statement after Invictus Games competitor dies in Ukraine conflict

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to the Ukrainian Invictus Games competitor who died when fighting against the Russian invasion of his country. Earlier this week, the Invictus Games Foundation confirmed Serhii Karaivan, described as "a former trialist for the Invictus Games and Warrior Games for Team Ukraine", had died during the fighting in the former soviet country.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman gives ‘yassified’ explainer on Russia-Ukraine war

One woman on TikTok gave her followers a "yassified" explainer on the complexities of the Russia-Ukraine war - and her fans loved it.For many people, international politics can be confusing and difficult to understand. Although many people do their best to stay informed on important topics, it can be difficult for them to grasp the entirety of the concept by simply doing their own research. Moreover, due to social media activism becoming more and more prevalent, many people online feel the need to stay vocal and educated about worldwide topics, but don't know where to start. Having news and politics...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#British#Independent#Ukrainian#Refugees
Indy100

Here's why the war in Ukraine is making fish and chips more expensive

The war in Ukraine has changed the lives of millions of the country's civilians, with many killed or injured by Russian attacks and many more left fleeing to safety.Though the conflict is taking place 1,500 miles from the UK, -the ramifications of the war can still be felt here in the price of food.The price of ingredients of one of the nation’s favourite dishes – fish and chips – have all increased as a result of the fighting in Europe. So too has the price of energy needed to cook it.Foods such as potatoes and fish, as well as many...
EUROPE
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene owns herself again after trying to criticise Biden

We all know controversial Republican congresswoman Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene can't tell the difference between the Gestapo (secret Nazi police) and gazpacho (chilled tomato soup), but now she's back at it again with another gaffe - and this time she completely bungled the role of the US president - with a hilarious typo.It all started when Greene took to Twitter to criticise Joe Biden's foreign policy, telling her followers: "This isn't the team you bet on."In response, conservative commentator Bill Kristol slammed the GOP congresswoman's stance and tweeted that Greene "recommends betting against America."Safe to say this retort didn't go...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Montage of Putin awkwardly having handshakes repeatedly rejected goes viral

A TikTok user put together a short compilation video of all the times Russian President Vladimir Putin's handshakes were rejected by other people - and some people said it was his villainous 'origin story'.The video, posted by vinzo, shows four instances of Putin attempting to give someone a handshake but getting publicly rejected. From world leaders to a seemingly famous chef, each time Putin goes for a professional greeting he gets passed up then slowly pulls back his hand awkwardly. Coupled with the song All the Things She Said playing over the videos, it's hard not to feel bad for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Nancy Pelosi read a poem by Bono to pay tribute to Ukraine - and people are confused

In an effort to honor Ukraine, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi decided she would read a poem about Ukraine by none other than U2 singer, Bono. Every year on St. Patrick's Day, the US government hosts a luncheon to honor the friendship between Ireland and the US and oppose the violence and terrorism in Northern Ireland. This year, Pelosi lead the luncheon at the Capitol by starting with remarks from Bono. Before introducing traditional river dancers, Pelosi read a poem from Bono which she says was sent to her that morning. In the poem, Bono compares the war...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
Syria
Indy100

Ukrainian woman posting photos of every Russian 'war crime' she sees

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, images of devastation continue to be shared by the individuals and journalists on the scene. For many people, social media has been a medium in which they are able to process their emotions with the Ukraine-Russia war. Whether it be on TikTok or Twitter, they have found solace and a sense of community through the digital space.Among them is one woman who has been documenting footage of the horrifying actions being done by Vladimir Putin's forces in the hope of it being used as evidence in trials for war crimes.Nataliya Zubar, who lives in Kharkiv,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Arnold Schwarzenegger invokes 'broken' Nazi father during extraordinary address to Russian people

Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken about his “broken” Nazi father in an address to the Russian people regarding the invasion of Ukraine. The actor posted an extended video of himself urging the country’s people to understand the “truth” of the conflict and see past the propaganda claiming Russia was ‘denazifing Ukraine’ by attacking the country.“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me. That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there,” the 74-year-old said. “No one likes to hear something critical...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene 'didn't applaud' Zelensky's speech to Congress

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a gripping speech to a joint session of the US Congress amid Russia's offense against Ukraine.Zelensky's sentiments were met with a standing ovation from the members. But one person, in particular, didn't appear to join along - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).In a Twitter video clip uploaded by MeidasTouch, Greene appeared not to applaud Zelensky following the speech."As Zelenskyy is greeted by the US Congress to a standing ovation, Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to applaud and instead appears to grab her cell phone," they captioned the post.As he finished his speech and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Women fantasise about what marriage with Russian oligarchs would be like in bizarre Mumsnet thread

Women on Mumsnet have been contributing to a strange thread fantasising about marriage with Russian oligarchs, which hasn't aged well given Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Posting in mid-February, when Russia had troops on the Ukraine border causing concerns in the west, a week before Putin invaded the country, one woman took to the news by imagining what a life of "posh restaurants" and "the best private schools" would be like, for some reason.She wrote: "Just sitting here [working from home] freezing in my dressing gown and wondering what life would be like being married to a handsome [oligarch]... I can imagine...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
TIME

Brent Renaud's Death Reminds Us of the High Costs of Pursuing the Truth

Almost exactly eleven years ago, the landline rang in my New York City apartment, and I answered it and found out that my dear friend and colleague, Tim Hetherington , had been killed in Libya. The Arab Spring was in full swing, and Tim had gone to the besieged city of Misrata, where he was hit by shrapnel from a mortar round fired by the Libyan Army. He bled to death in the back of a rebel pickup truck looking up at the blue Mediterranean sky.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy