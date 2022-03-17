What is today's Wordle answer #267?

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It's hard to fathom what we did with the first five minutes of our mornings before Wordle came into our lives last October.

Despite receiving a mixed bag of criticism for being too easy , too difficult , too American, too British , the viral puzzle game has become a fundamental part of our day. And it's addictive, especially when you add another win to your streak.

The rules of Wordle are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: You are living it right now .

The answer for today is " TODAY ", on or in the course of this present day.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

